Not all acne scars are the same: How to identify your scar type and understand what your skin needs
From ice-pick to rolling scars, here’s how to identify your acne scar type and understand your treatment options.
Although acnecan be a transitory skin problem, the resulting scars could lead to a persistent problem. Mismanagement of acne scars occurs through the assumption that all scars have a similar treatment approach. In the field of clinical cosmetology, acne scars are classified based on morphology, depth, and whether they are atrophic scars or hypertrophic scars. Identification is, therefore, the first critical step in the treatment of this condition. Dr Ajay Rana, president of the Indian Society of Aesthetic Medicine (ISAM) and founder and director of ILAMED, explains how to identify your acne scar type.
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Ice-pick scars
Dr Rana highlighted that ice-pick scars are scars with deep pits that go down to the dermis. Due to the fact that they are deep with a tiny surface opening, regular shallow resurfacing will offer little results. Based on their depth and morphology, TCA CROSS (chemical reconstruction of skin scars), punch excision, or punch elevation are some of the approaches recommended by experts in this field.
Boxcar scars
Boxcar scars have wider pits that usually have vertical walls and are much defined. Their depths differ depending on the type of scar. “Depending on the specific scar, treatment might involve the following approaches: fractional CO₂ and ER lasers, microneedling, radiofrequency microneedling, punch techniques, or combination therapy,” said Dr Rana.
Rolling scars
However, the depressions in rolling scars are soft and undulating and are partially due to fibrous bands attaching the skin to deep tissue layers. According to Dr Rana, subcision becomes very beneficial in properly chosen patients since it breaks the fibrous attachments underlying the scar. Further, it may be followed by other methods like microneedling, fractional laser resurfacing, or collagen remodelling techniques to correct any residual texture irregularities.
Difference between scars and post-acne pigmentation
There is a significant difference between scars and post-acne pigmentation. “Dark brown or grey spots following an acne break-out are usually post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation instead of scarring,” said Dr Rana. Similarly, reddish or pink spots are post-inflammatory erythema. These conditions need a completely different treatment plan than aggressive scar correction techniques.
In addition, treatment for raised scars, including hypertrophic and keloid scars, requires a completely different technique. Treatment options will be intralesional corticosteroids, intralesional 5-fluorouracil, silicone-based therapy, and selective lasers according to the diagnosis.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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