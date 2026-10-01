If you love white rice, try this delicious recipe that packs 40g of protein and 30g of fibre in just one serving
Dr Karan Rajan's recipe combines rice, lentils, and beans for a nutritious meal that supports gut health and can be enhanced with spinach and ginger.
If you love white rice, finding ways to make it healthy can be tiresome. But what if there were an easy way to include not only protein but also fibre to make the dish nutritious and wholesome? In a September 2025 video, Dr Karan Rajan, an NHS doctor and health content creator, shared a white rice recipe that packs almost 40g of protein and 30g of fibre in just one serving.
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High-protein and high-fibre white rice recipe
According to Dr Rajan, the recipe is his version of the ‘beautiful Indian dish khichdi’, and it contains all the essential amino acids you need, plus plenty of fibre, so you can have a healthy meal while supporting your gut bacteria.
Protein: 40g
Fibre: 30g
Here's how you can make the dish:
Ingredients
1 cup rice
½ cup of lentils of your choice
½ cup of beans of your choice
3 cups water
Salt to taste
Pinch of haldi (optional)
Method
1. Rinse the rice, lentils, and beans thoroughly until the water runs mostly clear. This can help slightly lower their FODMAP content, according to Dr Rajan, which is good for those with sensitive guts.
2. Add all grains to your rice cooker.
3. Pour in 3 cups of water. Add salt if desired.
4. Close the lid and cook. Once done, let it sit for a few minutes to finish steaming. Fluff with a spoon and serve hot.
According to Dr Rajan, this dish will provide a range of soluble and insoluble fibres, as well as resistant starches, to support deep fermentation in your colon. It also offers a handy dose of protein to go with that fibre.
Make the dish more delicious
Lastly, Dr Rajan added that the above-mentioned recipe is perfectly healthy. However, if you don't mind a few more steps, he suggested adding spinach and ginger to the dish, as they are ‘rich in polyphenols and other bioactive compounds that support microbial diversity and help reduce inflammation’.
Steps:
1. In a pan, add some ghee to add a healthy dose of fat-soluble vitamins. Once it heats up, add chopped onions and chillies.
2. Sauté them for a few minutes before adding ginger and garlic paste along with spinach. Once cooked, mix it with rice and serve hot.
“A lot of people try to make a battle between protein and fibre, but these two macronutrients each have their own role, and there are plenty of ways to include both in your diet. And no, plant protein is not inferior to animal protein,” Dr Rajan added.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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