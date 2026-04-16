UK surgeon shares a plant food with 18 g of protein and 8 g of fibre in just 190 calories, containing all 9 amino acids

Dr Karan Rajan, a UK-based surgeon and popular health content creator, is breaking down the many nutritional and health benefits of adding edamame to your diet.

Unlike many animal proteins that are often accompanied by saturated fats, plant proteins bring along fibre, antioxidants, and gut-friendly compounds, making them a more balanced and wholesome addition to your diet. If you’re looking for one such powerhouse, this might just change how you view plant protein altogether.

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For years, plant-based protein has been dismissed as inferior to its animal-based counterparts – but that perception is steadily changing. Certain plant foods not only deliver impressive protein content but also come packed with added nutritional benefits.

In an Instagram video shared on April 16, the surgeon highlights, “If you eat edamame, it's more than just a high protein, high-fibre powerhouse. Sure, one cup of edamame gives you around 18 grams of protein and eight grams of fibre in just 190 calories. What makes edamame special isn't just the numbers. It's what kind of fibres and what kind of protein and bioactive compounds that come inside them.”

Fibre According to Dr Rajan, edamame contains a diverse range of fibres rather than just one type. This includes slow-fermenting fibres and resistant starch, which break down in the distal part of the colon. During this fermentation process, they produce anti-inflammatory short-chain fatty acids that help support gut health.

The surgeon explains, “Edamame doesn't just have one type. It has a diversity of plant fibres, plural. It's got a mix of slow fermenting soluble fibres and resistant starch. These travel all the way to the lower part of your colon where they can be broken down to produce propionate and butyrate, short-chain fatty acids. And most fibres don't make it that deep.”

Protein Dr Rajan highlights that edamame is a source of complete protein, meaning it contains all nine essential amino acids. Despite being plant-based, it delivers high-quality protein that supports muscle building and promotes satiety – while also offering the added goodness of fibre, making it a well-rounded nutritional choice.

He notes, “Edamame is a complete protein, and it has all nine essential amino acids. Despite the outdated view that plant proteins aren't complete, the edamame plant proteins you get are still high quality for muscle building and inducing satiety. They just happen to come with fibre that animal proteins don't have.”

Polyphenols What’s more, Dr Rajan adds that edamame also delivers an added boost of plant compounds known as isoflavones. These polyphenols help selectively nourish beneficial gut bacteria, promoting a healthier microbiome. In turn, this supports a stronger gut barrier and helps reduce inflammation.

He explains, “The bonus is that edamame contains plant compounds called isoflavones. These are polyphenols that selectively feed your good gut bacteria. Studies show that they can help to increase beneficial bacteria like Akkermansia, which can strengthen your gut barrier and reduce inflammation.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.