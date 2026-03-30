Pregnancy cravings? UK surgeon shares gut microbiome-friendly pregnancy smoothie with 31 g of protein and 24 g of fibre

Pregnancy brings about full-body changes, placing new demands on both the mother and the growing baby – making proper nutrition more important than ever. At the same time, shifting hormones can intensify cravings, often making it harder to stick to balanced, nourishing choices. The key is to find options that are not only nutrient-dense but also satisfying. That’s where a thoughtfully crafted smoothie can make all the difference – helping curb cravings while delivering essential nutrients to support both mother and baby. Try out Dr Rajan's gut-friendly pregnancy smoothie to beat cravings! (Unsplash)

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Dr Karan Rajan, a UK-based surgeon and popular health content creator, has shared a protein and fibre-rich pregnancy smoothie designed to deliver essential nutrients while keeping you full and helping curb cravings. In an Instagram video shared on March 30, the surgeon explains, “This is my microbiome friendly pregnancy smoothie for my heavily pregnant wife and her cravings. Fermented, just six ingredients and around 31 grams of protein and 24 grams of fibre.”