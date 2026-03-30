Pregnancy cravings? UK surgeon shares gut microbiome-friendly pregnancy smoothie with 31 g of protein and 24 g of fibre
Here's the perfect recipe to beat pregnancy cravings, that also delivers essential nutrients like protein, fibre, probiotics, polyphenols and healthy fats.
Pregnancy brings about full-body changes, placing new demands on both the mother and the growing baby – making proper nutrition more important than ever. At the same time, shifting hormones can intensify cravings, often making it harder to stick to balanced, nourishing choices. The key is to find options that are not only nutrient-dense but also satisfying. That’s where a thoughtfully crafted smoothie can make all the difference – helping curb cravings while delivering essential nutrients to support both mother and baby.
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Dr Karan Rajan, a UK-based surgeon and popular health content creator, has shared a protein and fibre-rich pregnancy smoothie designed to deliver essential nutrients while keeping you full and helping curb cravings. In an Instagram video shared on March 30, the surgeon explains, “This is my microbiome friendly pregnancy smoothie for my heavily pregnant wife and her cravings. Fermented, just six ingredients and around 31 grams of protein and 24 grams of fibre.”
Check out the recipe below!
Ingredients
- ~200 g yoghurt
- 200 ml kefir
- 3 to 4 medjool dates as per sweetness required
- 30 g cashews
- 2 tbsp cacao powder
- 1 scoop fibre supplement (can also use ground chia/basil/flax seeds instead)
Method and health benefits
- Greek yoghurt base: Dr Rajan starts with a base of Greek yoghurt in a blender, recommending you choose one that contains live and active cultures to support gut health. Greek yoghurt is not only rich in protein but also contributes to the production of powerful postbiotics. The surgeon explains, “Even if those microbes don't survive, they still exert immune effects beyond the grain. Postbiotics include beneficial compounds produced by fermentation.”
- Splash of kefir: Next, the surgeon adds around 200 ml of homemade kefir—though water can be used as a substitute if needed. Kefir lends a pleasant tang and is one of the richest sources of probiotics, helping boost microbial diversity through additional fermentation. It also contributes an extra dose of protein, making the blend even more nourishing.
- Medjool dates for sweetness: Dr Rajan then adds three to four Medjool dates, which act as a natural sweetener. Beyond sweetness, they deliver around five grams of fibre along with prebiotics that nourish beneficial gut bacteria. They also contain sorbitol, a compound known for its mild osmotic laxative effect, supporting smoother digestion.
- Cashew for creaminess: The surgeon then adds around 30 grams of cashews, which lend a rich, creamy texture to the smoothie. Along with enhancing flavour, they provide about five grams of protein and a dose of healthy fats – nutrients that play an important role in supporting a baby’s brain development.
- A dash of cacao: Dr Rajan highlights that cacao powder is an underrated source of fibre. Just two tablespoons can provide around four grams of fibre, along with a healthy dose of magnesium and beneficial cacao polyphenols.
- Fibre supplement: For an added fibre boost, the surgeon includes a fibre supplement that delivers around 10 grams of fibre without significantly increasing calories. If you prefer a more natural option, you can easily swap this for ground chia seeds, flaxseeds, or basil seeds – all of which offer similar gut-friendly benefits.
- Blend all ingredients: Blend everything together until you achieve a smooth, creamy consistency. And just like that, your nutrient-packed, pregnancy-approved smoothie – rich in protein, probiotics, prebiotics, and polyphenols – is ready to enjoy!
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOREshana Saha
Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.Read More
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