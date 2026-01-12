Food blogger shares dahi besan toast recipe: Comfort food loaded with 19g protein and probiotics

When it comes to achieving our fitness goals, the importance of healthy eating cannot be understated. That usually includes counting our calories and consuming sufficient protein. This vegetarian toast recipe is packed with protein and low in calories. (Unsplash)

Also Read | AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist answers 13 questions about drinking tea: Effects on health, how much to drink, and more

However, following a strict diet often becomes challenging when it comes to matters of taste, especially for the desi tongue. And hitting the protein target becomes a bigger challenge if we are following a vegetarian diet.

However, that need not always be the case, according to food blogger Kirti, who goes by the social media handle thevegetarianladki. Taking to Instagram on January 12, she shared a recipe for dahi besan toast, a delightful snack that has approximately 19 grams of protein and only 330 calories. It also comes loaded with probiotics, claimed Kirti, so that we can enjoy with zero guilt.

Ingredients for dahi besan toast:

2 slices whole wheat bread

2 tbsp besan (roasted)

2 tbsp curd

- Water (to make thick batter)

Salt, red chilli powder, garam masala (to taste)

1 tsp oil

Rai (mustard seeds)

Curry leaves

For Greek yoghurt beetroot filling:

70 g Greek yoghurt

Grated beetroot

Salt & chaat masala

Method of preparation:

In a bowl, mix roasted besan, curd, salt, red chilli powder, garam masala and water to make a thick, smooth batter. Dip both slices of whole wheat bread nicely into the batter. Heat a pan with oil, add rai and curry leaves. Place the dipped bread and cook on a medium flame till golden and cooked from both sides. In another bowl, mix Greek yoghurt, grated beetroot, salt and chaat masala. Spread this filling on one toast, cover with the second toast. Serve warm - crisp outside, soft & creamy inside.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.