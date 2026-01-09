UK surgeon shares 5 sneaky plant-based sources of high protein and fibres: Green peas, edamame and more

Adding enough protein to your diet can feel challenging if you’re vegetarian - but it doesn’t have to mean compromise. Many plant-based foods offer a double advantage, delivering a solid protein boost alongside fibre that supports digestion, gut health and long-term heart health. By choosing the right sources, you can meet your daily protein needs while also nourishing your microbiome, making plant protein a smart and satisfying win on multiple fronts. Edamame is rich in both proteins and fibres.(Unsplash)

Also Read | UK surgeon explains why eating a fibre-rich breakfast can be the solution to your night-time bloating

Dr Karan Rajan, a UK-based surgeon and popular health content creator, has highlighted five plant-based foods that are naturally rich in both protein and fibre - simple, everyday additions that can help promote heart and gut health and support overall nutrition when incorporated into your regular routine.

In an Instagram video shared on January 9, the surgeon explains, “All these plant foods have complete proteins and they're not inferior. They're just different in the best possible way. Each plant protein source brings unique phytonutrients, antioxidants, and different fibre types. And this diversity creates a more resilient microbiome.”

Green peas

According to Dr Rajan, green peas are a “cheat code.” They contain about five grams of protein along with five grams of fibre and can be incorporated into a variety of recipes including curries, pasta and even fried rice.

Edamame

The surgeon describes edamame as an “underrated superfood,” containing nine grams of protein and four grams of fibre per half cup. It is also beneficial for gut health and helps reduce bad cholesterol. Dr Rajan explains, “It also contains isoflavones which may increase beneficial bifidobacteria and lactobacillus populations. Also, a 2019 meta analysis found that just 25 grams of soy protein per day can reduce LDL cholesterol levels by three to four percent.”

Oats

Dr Rajan highlights that just a cup of oats is packed with 10 grams of protein and eight grams of fibre, while also containing a soluble fibre which benefits cholesterol balance. He explains, “Oats contain betaglucan, a special type of prebiotic fibre that has clinically proven benefits. Just three grams of betaglucan daily can lower LDL cholesterol.”

Tempeh

Every 100 grams of tempeh is loaded with 19 grams of protein and six grams of fibre, and being a fermented product, it contains compounds that are beneficial for the gut. Dr Rajan explains, “Tempeh has 19 grams of protein and 6 grams of fibre per 100 grams. It's also a fermented product, so it has gut friendly bioactive compounds. Plus, the fermentation process makes the nutrients more bioavailable.”

Lentils

According to the surgeon, red, green and brown lentils are “sneaky” sources of protein and fibre. He explains that just half a cup contains nine grams of protein and seven to eight grams of fibre. Besides this, he also adds, “It's a gold mine of slow fermenting fibres which feed your bacteria in the distal colon.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.