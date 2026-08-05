Say goodbye to vacation bloating with easy travel hack: Nutritionist Deepsikha Jain reveals 1 snack you must pack

According to Deepsikha, incorporating black prunes into your travel routine can significantly alleviate discomfort caused by sluggish bowel movements. "Now black prunes can make such a huge difference when you are travelling with regards to your gut health because these help you resolve your travel constipation, especially for those who are constipated every now and then," she explained. Also read | Can't sleep or poop well? Gastroenterologist shares a fruit that improves rest, gut health and cuts colon cancer risk

In her post, Deepsikha highlighted the importance of packing a specific fibre-rich fruit , saying, "This food definitely is a travel essential". She advised, "Don't forget to carry this one food the next time you are travelling or going on a vacation because this is so rich in fibre, it's also good for your gut and can actually stop you from bloating and other digestive issues, and that is black prunes".

If you frequently experience digestive issues while travelling, a quick dietary tweak might be all you need to keep your gut health in check. To combat common travel-related stomach troubles, nutritionist Deepsikha Jain shared a practical travel hack in an Instagram video posted on August 4, revealing her top recommended snack to keep digestion running smoothly. Also read | Bloating after meals? Gastroenterologist explains when it may signal irritable bowel syndrome: From excess gas to cramps

‘Just have five to six black prunes’ Travel often throws the body’s natural rhythm out of sync due to long flights, irregular eating schedules, and fluctuating hydration levels. Deepsikha highlighted these exact triggers, noting how easily trips can cause stomach distress.

"Black prunes are a natural laxative, and because of the time zone difference, or the change in your water intake, change in your routine, it's very bound to happen that you can be constipated, which can irritate your mood," she pointed out.

Irregular digestion during a vacation not only causes physical discomfort; as the nutritionist mentioned, it can also directly affect your overall mood and enjoyment while away from home. By acting as a natural laxative, black prunes offer a convenient and gentle solution without requiring over-the-counter medications or complex routines. Also read | 'People’s poop is on everything': Gastroenterologist warns as he explains how to avoid food poisoning while travelling

To prevent these issues before they start, Deepsikha shared an easy, hassle-free bedtime ritual that anyone can follow while staying in a hotel or flying across time zones. She recommended, "So, just have five to six black prunes before you go to bed".

Confident in the effectiveness of this simple travel hack, Deepsikha concluded her advice with a message for her viewers: "Trust me, you're going to thank me". She also urged them to pass the advice along to fellow travellers, adding, "And share this with someone who needs this tip".

Whether you are embarking on a long-haul flight, adjusting to a new time zone, or simply changing up your daily dietary routine on vacation, carrying a small bag of black prunes in your carry-on could be the easiest way to prevent bloating and keep your gut healthy throughout your journey.

About the expert Deepsikha Jain holds an MSc in global public health nutrition from the UK and is a certified diabetes educator. Her practice focuses on gut health, PCOS, type-2 diabetes management, and sustainable weight loss.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.