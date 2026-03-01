AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist ranks 8 common fruits based on fibre content: Did you know which fruit is most loaded?

Taking to Instagram on March 1, Dr Saurabh Sethi, a California-based gastroenterologist trained in AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, ranked eight commonly available fruits based on their fibre content, to help people counting their macros make an informed choice.

Fruits are an excellent source of multiple essential nutrients, among them being dietary fibre. Understandably, the amount of fibre present in each fruit is as different as the fruits themselves.

Fruits ranked by fibre content Guava: When it comes to fibre, guava holds the top spot, with one cup (approximately 165 grams) of guava containing eight to nine grams of fibre Raspberries: Coming in at close second, one cup of raspberries is loaded with around eight grams of fibre Pear: One medium-sized pear with skin contains around five-and-a-half to six grams of fibre Apple: One medium apple with skin provides approximately 4.4 grams of fibre Banana: One medium banana contains around 3.1 grams of fibre Orange: One medium orange provides around three grams of fibre Pineapple: One cup of pineapple chunks is loaded with approximately 2.3 grams of fibre Watermelon: One cup of watermelon cubes contains around 0.6 grams of fibre How much fibre does the body need? The daily fibre intake recommendations for average humans based on their age and sex, according to the Mayo Clinic website, are listed as follows:

21 grams for women older than age 50

25 grams for women age 50 or younger

30 grams for men older than age 50

38 grams for men age 50 or younger What is the function of dietary fibre? Dietary fibre is a type of plant-based carbohydrate that cannot be digested or absorbed by the human body, as per the Mayo Clinic website. They can be broadly divided into two types: soluble and insoluble dietary fibre.

Soluble fibre: As the name suggests, soluble fibre dissolves in water and forms a gel-like substance in the stomach. It slows down digestion and helps lower cholesterol and blood sugar levels. Foods rich in soluble fibre include oats, peas, beans, apples, bananas, citrus fruits, and psyllium, among others.

Insoluble fibre: It does not dissolve in water and instead helps material to move through the oesophagus by adding bulk to it. Foods rich in insoluble fibre include whole-wheat flour, wheat bran, nuts, beans, and vegetables like cauliflower, green beans and potatoes.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.