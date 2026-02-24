Gastroenterologist warns 70% of Indians do not meet their daily fibre requirements; reveals how much you really need

“Fibre is not optional. Soluble fibre helps control blood sugar and cholesterol, while insoluble fibre improves bowel movement and gut motility. Together, they nourish gut bacteria and produce short-chain fatty acids that protect colon health,” he adds.

“Nearly 70% of Indians do not meet their daily fibre requirements, and the consequences are showing up as constipation, bloating, fatty liver , diabetes, and other metabolic diseases,” says Dr Shubham.

According to Dr Shubham Vatsya, senior consultant in gastroenterology and hepatology at Fortis Vasant Kunj, 7 out of 10 Indians fall short of their daily fibre requirements. In a February 23 Instagram post, he shared exactly how much fibre you should aim for to keep your gut, energy, and overall health in check. (Also read: Bengaluru cardiac surgeon explains how to spot sudden cardiac arrest vs heart attack; shares what to do to save lives )

Fibre might not be the first thing on your mind when planning meals, but it’s quietly one of the most important parts of staying healthy. Most of us rely on refined carbs, processed foods , and quick fixes, barely hitting the fibre our bodies actually need.

According to Dr Vatsya, adults need 25 to 30 grams of fibre daily, which can be easily obtained from vegetables, fruits, and whole grains. “Fibre is not a supplement trend, it is a basic metabolic necessity. If Indians start eating enough fibre, issues like constipation, bloating, and metabolic diseases could almost disappear,” he adds.

Types of fibre Dr Vatsya explains the two main types of fibre:

1. Soluble fibre: Found in apples, oats, beans, sabut moong, and flaxseeds, soluble fibre absorbs water and forms a gel-like substance. This binds bile and fats, lowers cholesterol, and helps control blood sugar spikes.

2. Insoluble fibre: Present in vegetables and whole grains like bajra, jowar, cabbage, and carrots, insoluble fibre works like a brush inside your intestines, cleaning them and helping waste move out smoothly.

“Good gut bacteria feed on fibre and produce short-chain fatty acids, particularly butyrate,” he adds. “These nourish the cells of your colon and reduce the risk of colorectal cancer. Getting 25–30 grams of fibre daily from vegetables, fruits, and whole grains is truly a blessing for your health.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.