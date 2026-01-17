Health coach shares 7 'processed foods' she would definitely buy to eat better: 'Convenience does not mean it's…'
Chelcie May Chevallard's hot take is that not all processed foods are bad. Some are lightly processed, while others have clean ingredients.
When it comes to healthy eating, arguably nothing beats homemade food made with fresh ingredients. Processed foods have long been associated with health risks, primarily because of the ingredients commonly added to them.
However, health coach Chelcie May Chevallard took to Instagram on December 17, 2025, to explain that not all processed foods are the same. There is a stark difference between lightly processed and highly processed foods, and the drawbacks of the latter often give the former a bad reputation.
“If it didn’t come straight from the ground, it’s technically processed,” noted Chelcie in her caption. “The real question isn’t ‘is it processed?’ It’s how it’s processed and what’s added!”
She went on to list seven foods she buys at supermarkets to save time and eat better consistently.
1. Pre-cut organic vegetables
According to Chelcie, pre-cut organic vegetables are a great way to save time and money. “Convenience does not mean it's unhealthy,” she noted, “and it's a great way to get in some fibre.”
2. Pre-made bone broth
Chelcie shared that she could not talk enough about canned bone broth, which is technically a processed food. If one is not able to prepare it at home, the product is a great way to get some proteins and amino acids and support the gut.
3. Canned pasta sauce and pesto
Pasta sauce and pesto are excellent choices to add flavour to the meals; however, preparing them from scratch can be a lot of work. “There are many great brands in the market with really clean ingredients,” stated Chelcie, with no gum (thickeners, stabilisers, and emulsifiers) and no added sugars, which makes eating healthy easier.
4. Canned beans and lentils
They save a lot of time and are rinsed before using, shared Chelcie. Canned beans and lentils are great sources of fibre, minerals, and plant proteins. The health coach highlighted that many canned liners do not contain BPA (Bisphenol A), an epoxy lining once used in metal food cans to prevent corrosion that could leach into foods.
5. Shelf-stable milk
While they are technically processed, finding the right ones without gum or fillers is a game-changer for making healthy smoothies and coffee, and for using them in other recipes.
6. Organic chicken sausage
Organic chicken sausages with clean ingredients are a great way to add protein to our breakfast, despite the fact that they are highly processed.
7. Organic frozen fruit
“These are flash frozen at peak ripeness,” shared Chelcie. “So you're going to get more minerals, more vitamins, and you're also going to save a lot of money.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
