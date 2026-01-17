Health coach shares 7 'processed foods' she would definitely buy to eat better: 'Convenience does not mean it's…'

When it comes to healthy eating, arguably nothing beats homemade food made with fresh ingredients. Processed foods have long been associated with health risks, primarily because of the ingredients commonly added to them. Organic chicken sausages made with healthy ingredients can be an excellent source of protein, shares Chelcie May Chevallard. (Pexel)

However, health coach Chelcie May Chevallard took to Instagram on December 17, 2025, to explain that not all processed foods are the same. There is a stark difference between lightly processed and highly processed foods, and the drawbacks of the latter often give the former a bad reputation.

“If it didn’t come straight from the ground, it’s technically processed,” noted Chelcie in her caption. “The real question isn’t ‘is it processed?’ It’s how it’s processed and what’s added!”

She went on to list seven foods she buys at supermarkets to save time and eat better consistently.