Ultra-processed food may lead to health conditions like obesity, diabetes, heart disease and more: Study

The rise in ultra-processed foods (UPFs) in diets worldwide has adverse effects on health. A series of three papers, published in The Lancet, has reviewed the evidence linking UPFS to many non-communicable diseases.A report published by The Guardian claimed that UPFs are linked to harm in every major organ system of the human body. The foods pose a significant threat to global health, according to the review in the Lancet. The review said ultra-processed foods pose a significant threat to public health.(Representative image/Unsplash)

Deteriorating diets are an urgent public risk, The Lancet study said. It also highlighted the need for coordinated policies and advocacy to regulate and cut ultra-processed foods as well as improve access to fresh and minimally processed foods

Health hazards of ultra-processed foods

UPFs are also fast displacing fresh food in the diets of children and adults on every continent. The items are associated with an increased risk of several health conditions, including obesity, type 2 diabetes, heart disease and depression, as reported by The Guardian.

Prof Carlos Monteiro, professor of public health nutrition at the University of Sao Paulo and one of The Lancet series authors, stated that the findings revealed why urgent action is the need of the hour to tackle UPF. “The growing consumption of ultra-processed foods is reshaping diets worldwide, displacing fresh and minimally processed foods and meals,” Monteiro told The Guardian.

The evidence highlights that displacement of long-established dietary patterns by UPFs is a big driver of the increasing global burden of multiple diet-related chronic diseases, the first paper of the three-part Lancet series claimed.

Proposal of policies

The second paper in the series proposed policies to control and bring down UPF production, marketing and consumption, while the third paper stated that the global corporations, not individual choices, are driving the rise of UPF, according to The Guardian article.

Scientists who were not involved in the study broadly welcomed the review. However, they called for more research into UPF, warning that association may not be the same as causation.

