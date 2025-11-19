Hrithik Roshan's mother remembers Sussanne Khan's mother Zarine Khan: ‘Our children grew apart but we…’

A few days after the death of Sussanne and Zayed Khan’s mother, Zarine Khan, Sussanne’s former mother-in-law Pinkie Roshan took to Instagram to share an emotional tribute. In her post, she reflected on how Sussanne and Hrithik Roshan’s divorce had once broken them all, but eventually healed them in ways that brought them closer. Zarine Khan died on November 7. She is seen here (third from left) with her friends,

Pinkie Roshan pens emotional tribute to Zarine Khan

Pinkie recently took to Instagram to pen an emotional goodbye to her friend, and recall the bond they shared despite Sussanne and Hrithik’s divorce.

“A friendship very rare. a relationship very precious. two mothers whose hearts were happy for each other and happiest when our children turned our friendship into mother of the bride and mother of the groom. Till untill destiny had its own plans,” Pinkie wrote alongside a picture of herself with Zarine.

She continued, “Our children grew apart and whilst facing their toughest phase we as mothers chose empathy and compassion over bitterness and hatred….. we got even closer as we consoled each other with tears in our eyes hugged each other comforted each other……. tried our best and we found our bond getting stronger and our friendship,,,more secure than ever….Zar i will miss you.”

In another post, Pinkie spoke about Zarine’s nature, writing, “Zarine Khan. in todays world where we all need therapy counselling but anyone who knew Zar ….she was therapy.”

Hrithik and Sussanne tied the knot in 2000 after dating for four years. They share two sons, Hrehaan and Hridaan Roshan. While they separated 11 years ago in 2014, they still remain good friends. Both Sussanne and Hrithik’s families also share a close bond.

What do we know about Zarine Khan

Zarine is survived by her husband Sanjay, daughters Sussanne, Farah, Simone Arora, and son Zayed. She died on November 7 at the age of 81.

Her prayer meet was attended by many celebrities, including Jitendra, Salim Khan, Rakesh Roshan, Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad, Fardeen Khan and Saif Ali Khan, among others.

In the videos from the prayer meet, several priests from different religions were seen praying for Zarine. Her daughter Sussanne Khan was seen weeping as she sat with the guests, remembering her mother. Talking about his mother, Zarine's son Zayed Khan said, "My mother was my God. I'll miss her deeply." Hrithik Roshan said, “It has been my privilege to love and be loved by you.” Zarine and Sanjay Khan celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary in April this year.