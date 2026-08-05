Singhara Flour Cheela Recipe Made With Water Chestnut Flour For A Healthy And Vrat-Friendly Sawan Somwar Meal

Golden and crisp on the outside with a soft centre, singhara flour cheela recipe is a popular fasting meal enjoyed during Sawan Somwar and other vrat days. Singhara flour, also known as water chestnut flour, is made by drying and grinding water chestnuts into a fine powder. This naturally gluten-free flour has long been used in North Indian fasting recipes because it pairs well with simple vrat-friendly ingredients like potatoes, green chillies, coriander, and rock salt.

Singhara flour is valued for both its taste and nutritional profile">nutritional profile. It contains complex carbohydrates that provide steady energy during fasting and dietary fibre that supports healthy digestion. The flour is naturally gluten-free">naturally gluten-free, making it suitable for people with wheat allergies or gluten intolerance. Rich in potassium and low in sodium">Rich in potassium and low in sodium, singhara flour also supports healthy blood pressure, while its low fat content makes it a suitable ingredient for balanced weight management. Combined with potatoes and mild spices, singhara flour cheela recipe becomes a nourishing meal that is both wholesome and easy to digest.

Cheela has been prepared across different regions of India using various flours, but the fasting version replaces besan with singhara flour to meet vrat guidelines. Unlike besan cheela, which has a slightly nutty flavour and is eaten on regular days, singhara flour cheela recipe has a milder taste and softer texture that pairs well with vrat chutneys or plain curd. The batter is mixed with grated potatoes, herbs, and fasting spices before being cooked on a lightly greased pan until golden on both sides.

Along with its pleasant flavour and crisp texture, singhara flour cheela recipe offers several nutritional benefits. Singhara flour and potatoes provide lasting energy, while the fibre supports healthy digestion and helps manage appetite. The cheela also contains plant-based protein, complex carbohydrates, and essential minerals that support muscle function, heart health, and overall nutrition. Its balanced combination of ingredients makes it a practical choice for monsoon fasting meals without feeling heavy.