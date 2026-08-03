Fruit And Nut Kheer Recipe For Sawan Somwar Prepared With Makhana, Milk, And Seasonal Fruits For Fasting Days

Monsoon marks the arrival of the holy month of Sawan, a time dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva across many parts of India. Devotees observe Sawan Somwar fasts with prayers, temple visits, and simple satvik meals prepared without regular grains. Sawan ke Somwar special fruit and nut kheer recipe is a nourishing fasting dessert made with milk, makhana, fresh fruits, and assorted nuts, making it suitable for vrat while adding natural sweetness and variety to the meal.

Fasting during Sawan Somwar encourages mindful eating with ingredients that provide lasting energy and essential nutrients. Unlike regular kheer that is commonly prepared with rice and refined sugar, this fasting version replaces grains with makhana and includes fruits and nuts for added nutrition. Milk, makhana, almonds, pistachios, and seasonal fruits provide protein, calcium, healthy fats, vitamins, and minerals">protein, calcium, healthy fats, vitamins, and minerals. These ingredients also help support healthy bones, improve digestion, and provide steady energy throughout the fasting period.

Fruit and nut kheer has roots in North Indian fasting cuisine, where milk-based desserts are commonly prepared during religious occasions. The recipe is made by slowly cooking milk until slightly thick, adding roasted makhana, chopped nuts, cardamom, and naturally sweet fruits after cooling. Makhana, harvested from lotus seeds grown in ponds, has been used in Indian fasting recipes for generations because it is light, nutritious, and easy to digest. Seasonal fruits available during the monsoon make the kheer fresh and naturally colourful.

Along with its pleasant creamy texture and crunchy nuts, this kheer offers several health benefits. Milk and makhana supply calcium and magnesium that support healthy bones and teeth. Almonds, cashews, and pistachios provide healthy fats and vitamin E that benefit heart and skin health. Fresh fruits contribute fibre and antioxidants, while makhana supports digestion and provides steady energy, making Sawan ke Somwar: fruit and nut kheer recipe a wholesome choice for fasting days.