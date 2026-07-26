5 Homemade Healthy Snack Recipes Under 100 Calories For Weight Management And Mindful Eating

Choosing snacks with controlled calories can make healthy eating easier without giving up variety or flavour. Healthy snacks that are under 100 calories focus on fresh fruits, vegetables, yoghurt, seeds, roasted legumes, and whole grains to create quick bites that fit into balanced meal plans. Many of these snacks use everyday ingredients found in Indian kitchens and require very little preparation. During the monsoon, freshly prepared homemade snacks also offer a cleaner alternative to packaged foods and deep-fried street snacks.

Managing calorie intake plays an important role in both weight loss and long-term weight management. Unlike high-calorie processed snacks that often contain refined flour, excess sugar, and unhealthy fats, homemade snacks under 100 calories rely on nutrient-rich ingredients that provide fibre, vitamins, minerals, and protein. Preparing snacks at home also makes it easier to control portion sizes and choose ingredients that match individual dietary needs.

Healthy snack recipes under 100 calories support several health goals beyond reducing calorie intake. Eating fewer calories than the body uses can encourage the use of stored fat for energy as part of an overall balanced diet. Choosing high-fibre fruits, vegetables, roasted pulses, and seeds may also support steadier blood sugar levels by slowing digestion. Maintaining a healthy calorie intake can contribute to better heart health by supporting healthy body weight, blood pressure, and cholesterol levels.

Simple homemade snacks also encourage mindful eating by reducing dependence on highly processed foods. Recipes prepared with roasted chickpeas, cucumber, yoghurt, sprouts, fresh fruits, or air-popped popcorn deliver enjoyable textures and natural flavours without relying on excessive oil or sugar. These easy recipes prove that small portions made with wholesome ingredients can become practical snack choices throughout the day while supporting healthy eating habits.

5 Homemade Healthy Snacks Under 100 Calories for Smart Everyday Snacking Cucumber Greek Yoghurt Cups Cucumber greek yoghurt cups are a refreshing snack made with crisp cucumber slices and protein-rich Greek yoghurt. Greek yoghurt provides protein and calcium, while cucumber adds hydration and very few calories. This light snack is easy to prepare and works well as a mid-morning or evening option.

Quick View Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cooking Time: None

Servings: 2

Calories: About 70 kcal per serving

Difficulty: Easy

Ingredients 1 medium cucumber

½ cup Greek yoghurt

½ teaspoon roasted cumin powder

½ teaspoon black pepper

Salt to taste

Chopped coriander leaves Instructions Slice the cucumber into thick rounds. Mix Greek yoghurt with cumin, pepper, and salt. Spoon the yoghurt mixture over each cucumber slice. Garnish with coriander leaves. Serve immediately. Roasted Chickpeas Roasted Chickpeas are a crunchy snack prepared with boiled chickpeas and simple spices. Chickpeas provide plant-based protein, fibre, and iron while roasting keeps the snack light with very little oil. They are easy to store and convenient for everyday snacking.

Quick View Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cooking Time: 30 minutes

Servings: 2

Calories: About 95 kcal per serving

Difficulty: Easy

Ingredients 1 cup boiled chickpeas

1 teaspoon olive oil

½ teaspoon paprika

½ teaspoon cumin powder

Salt to taste Instructions Pat the chickpeas completely dry. Toss with oil and seasonings. Spread evenly on a baking tray. Roast at 200°C for 25–30 minutes. Cool slightly before serving. Apple Cinnamon Slices Apple Cinnamon Slices combine naturally sweet apples with aromatic cinnamon for a simple snack. Apples provide fibre and vitamin C, while cinnamon adds flavour without increasing calories. This recipe requires only a few everyday ingredients.

Quick View Prep Time: 5 minutes

Cooking Time: None

Servings: 2

Calories: About 85 kcal per serving

Difficulty: Easy

Ingredients 1 medium apple

½ teaspoon cinnamon powder

1 teaspoon lemon juice Instructions Wash and thinly slice the apple. Sprinkle cinnamon evenly over the slices. Drizzle lemon juice. Serve immediately. Sprout Salad Cups Sprout Salad Cups combine sprouted moong with fresh vegetables and lemon juice for a colourful snack. Sprouts provide protein, fibre, vitamins, and minerals while remaining naturally low in calories. Fresh vegetables add crunch and refreshing flavour.

Quick View Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cooking Time: None

Servings: 2

Calories: About 90 kcal per serving

Difficulty: Easy

Ingredients 1 cup sprouted moong

¼ cup chopped cucumber

¼ cup chopped tomato

1 tablespoon chopped onion

1 teaspoon lemon juice

Black pepper

Salt to taste

Coriander leaves Instructions Combine sprouts and vegetables in a bowl. Add lemon juice, pepper, and salt. Mix gently. Garnish with coriander. Serve fresh. Air-Popped Popcorn Air-Popped Popcorn is a whole-grain snack that contains fibre and very little fat when prepared without butter. Light seasoning makes it a simple homemade snack that can replace many packaged alternatives while staying under 100 calories.

Quick View Prep Time: 2 minutes

Cooking Time: 5 minutes

Servings: 2

Calories: About 95 kcal per serving

Difficulty: Easy

Ingredients ¼ cup popcorn kernels

Salt to taste

½ teaspoon mixed herbs or paprika (optional) Instructions Air-pop the popcorn kernels using an air popper. Transfer the popcorn to a serving bowl. Sprinkle salt and herbs. Toss gently. Serve immediately. FAQs Which homemade snacks are under 100 calories? Healthy snacks under 100 calories include cucumber yoghurt cups, roasted chickpeas, apple slices, sprout salad, and air-popped popcorn.

Can Healthy Snacks Under 100 Calories help with weight loss? Healthy snacks under 100 calories can support weight management by helping control portion sizes and reducing excess calorie intake.