Healthy Vada Pav Recipe: Homemade Mumbai Style Snack Guilt-Free Makeover With Low Calorie And Whole Grains

Vada pav is a calorie-dense food, and there's no denying it. But what if you are on a weight-loss journey and still want to have a vada pav? You can grab a healthier one instead. Losing weight doesn't mean that you have to bid adieu to your favourite snack forever. Healthy swaps for a vada pav can actually make the difference. Vada pav is a beloved snack, bursting with flavour and spices, that you can now prepare at home with simple ingredients, and it will be guilt-free for sure. Healthy Vada Pav Recipe (pexels)

This diet vada pav comes with less fat, more nutrients, and fewer calories. For fitness enthusiasts, this healthier version of vada pav, you can use whole wheat pav and for the vada, opt for the air-fried ones. As soon as the spiced potato patties are shaped into round, flat vadas, dip those into a batter made with besan, turmeric powder, chilli powder, salt, and water. Putting them on an air fryer helps retain the goodness of potatoes with almost no oil. For a healthier version, you can even swap the main ingredient of the vada with sweet potato.

Despite misconceptions, potatoes are packed with certain health benefits. They are filled with fibre, which aids digestion, promotes satiety, and helps prevent heart disease by regulating cholesterol and blood sugar levels. Additionally, they are rich in disease-preventing antioxidants and essential vitamins that optimise body function.

Potatoes also contain resistant starch, working as a gut-friendly prebiotic. Now don't skip the skin. Baked potato skin contains magnesium and potassium. Having this all-rounder veggie may support lower blood pressure and protect your cardiac health.



Healthy Vada Pav vs Regular Vada Pav: What Changes in the Homemade Version

