Air Fryer Walnut Banana Bread For New Year's Eve Under 30 Minutes, A Healthy Dessert To Try This Winter

Banana bread has a practical origin rooted in early 20th-century home kitchens, when baking powder became common and cooks found ways to use overripe bananas instead of discarding them. Over time, it became a winter favourite, especially during New Year gatherings, because it could be baked ahead and shared easily. Banana Bread With Walnuts(Freepik)

Walnuts entered banana bread recipes as winter staples since they store well and add structure to soft batters. In colder months, nut-based bakes were preferred because they felt filling in smaller slices. Banana bread with walnuts follows this tradition, offering a balanced homemade dessert that fits festive evenings without requiring elaborate preparation.

Using an air fryer for banana bread reflects modern kitchen habits. The air fryer shortens banana bread baking time and suits smaller holiday batches, making it ideal for New Year’s Eve plans. This method also works well for banana bread without egg, as bananas naturally bind the batter and keep it moist.

From a health perspective, ripe bananas bring natural sweetness, fibre, and potassium, reducing the need for refined sugar. Walnuts contribute healthy fats and plant nutrients that support energy needs during winter. Together, they create a dessert that feels indulgent yet measured.

For New Year’s Eve, baking often becomes spontaneous rather than planned. Banana bread in an air fryer fits this mood perfectly. It brings together old-style home baking, modern appliances, and winter ingredients into a simple, festive recipe that can be enjoyed fresh, sliced, and shared with ease.

Ingredients (Serves 6–8 slices)

Ripe bananas (mashed) – 1½ cups (about 3 medium)

Whole wheat flour – 1¼ cups

Baking powder – 1½ tsp

Baking soda – ½ tsp

Cinnamon powder – ¾ tsp

Salt – a pinch

Jaggery powder or brown sugar – ⅓ cup

Oil (neutral or olive) – ⅓ cup

Milk or almond milk – ¼ cup

Vanilla essence – 1 tsp

Chopped walnuts – ¼ cup

Dark chocolate chips (optional) – 2 tbsp

Instructions

Grease a small air-fryer-safe loaf tin and line the base. In a bowl, mash bananas until smooth. Add jaggery, oil, milk, and vanilla; whisk to combine. Sift flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, and salt. Fold dry ingredients into a wet mixture gently. Mix in walnuts and chocolate chips if using. Pour batter into the prepared tin and level the top. Preheat the air fryer to 160°C for 3 minutes. Bake at 160°C for 22–25 minutes. Check with a toothpick; cook 2–3 minutes more if needed. Rest 10 minutes, unmould, slice, and serve.

FAQs

Can banana bread with walnuts be baked without eggs?

Yes, ripe bananas act as natural binders, making eggless banana bread soft and stable.

2. What is the ideal banana bread baking time in an air fryer?

Banana bread usually bakes in 22–25 minutes at 160°C in an air fryer.

3. Can dark chocolate chips be added to this banana bread recipe?

Yes, dark chocolate chips blend well with walnuts and bananas for festive variations.