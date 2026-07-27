From Buckwheat pancakes to Chamomile tea: 3 healthy recipes that help nourish your mind and manage stress
Try these healthy recipes at home that will promote emotional balance and stress management.
Stress is part of life. We can’t avoid it completely, but the right fuel determines how we handle it by supporting our mood, energy, and emotional wellbeing. Foods rich in nutrients like B vitamins, fibre, and antioxidants give the body what it needs to stay balanced and focused, even on nonstop days. These simple, stress-supporting recipes from chef Vanessa Mehri from the Roundglass Living app offer personalised wellbeing plans with simple daily steps to feel your best.
Also read | Try these 2 easy Caesar salad recipes for a refreshing meal at home: See step-by-step process
Buckwheat pancakes
This high-fibre combination supports stable blood sugar, helping your energy and mood stay steady through a stressful day. Buckwheat’s B vitamins also support the nervous system.
Ingredients:
● 3 tbsp (90 g) organic butter
● 3 heaping Tbsp (28 g) coconut powder
● 1 cup plus 2 Tbsp (265 ml) coconut milk
● 3 Tbsp (45 ml) maple syrup
● 1 cup (135 g) buckwheat flour
● 1 tsp (6 g) baking powder
● 1½ bananas, mashed
● Sliced banana, for topping
● Walnuts, for garnish (optional)
Method:
1. In a small bowl, whisk the butter, coconut powder, 2 tbsp of coconut milk, and 2 tbsp of maple syrup until fluffy. Set aside.
2. In a large bowl, mix the flour and baking powder. Add the mashed bananas and the remaining coconut milk and maple syrup. Mix until smooth.
3. Heat a medium-sized pan over medium heat. Add ½ cup of the batter. Reduce the heat to low. Cover and cook for 1 minute per side. Repeat with the remaining batter.
4. Top the pancakes with the coconut cream and sliced banana. Garnish with the nuts, if desired.
No-fry Swahili bhajia
These baked lentil fritters are a healthier take on a Swahili favorite. They’re high in B vitamins, fibre, potassium, and magnesium, helping support a calmer nervous system and steady energy. Onion and spices add antioxidants that help protect cells from daily wear and tear.
Ingredients:
● 1 cup split yellow lentils, soaked in water overnight
● 1 red onion, quartered
● 1 garlic clove
● 2 tbsp (11 g) desiccated coconut
● 2 tbsp (30 g) chopped fresh cilantro
● 1 tsp salt
● ½ tsp ground cumin
● 1 serrano chile, seeded
● 1 tsp baking soda
● 2 tbsp (28 g) fresh lime juice, from 2 limes
● 1 to 2 tsp avocado oil
For the coconut chutney
● 1 cup (90 g) desiccated coconut
● 1 serrano chile, finely chopped
● 1 tsp salt
● ¼ cup finely chopped fresh cilantro
● 2 Tbsp (28 g) fresh lime juice, from 2 limes
● ¼ cup (60 g) water
Method:
1. In a food processor, pulse the lentils, onion, garlic, coconut, cilantro, salt, cumin, chile, and baking soda until the mixture is smooth. Add the lime juice and 1 tsp of the oil and pulse to combine.
2. Using a teaspoon measure, scoop the lentil mixture and shape it into a rounded ball. Flatten the ball into a patty and place it on a microwave-safe plate. Repeat with the remaining lentil mixture.
3. Preheat the oven to 400°F (200°C). Microwave the patties on high for 2½ minutes. Transfer to a baking sheet lined with parchment paper or wax paper. Bake the patties for 7 minutes or until golden brown.
4. Meanwhile, make the chutney: In a small bowl, mix all the ingredients until slightly smooth. Serve the chutney with the bhajia.
Chamomile tea
Chamomile, milk, honey, and turmeric come together to make a soothing drink that helps you sleep. Chamomile contains apigenin, an antioxidant that promotes sleepiness.
Ingredients:
½ cup (170 g) honey
● ½ cup (119 g) water
● ½ cup (11 g) dried chamomile flowers
● 2 cups (490 g) milk or vegan milk of your choice
● ¼ tsp (1 g) ground turmeric
Method:
1. In a small heavy-bottomed pot or saucepan over high heat, combine the honey, water, and chamomile flowers and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer for 4 minutes. Strain the chamomile syrup.
2. In the same pot, heat the milk until warm. Add the turmeric and 4 tsp of the chamomile syrup and stir to combine. Serve immediately. Store any remaining syrup at room temperature for up to 3 days.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.