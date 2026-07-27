From Buckwheat pancakes to Chamomile tea: 3 healthy recipes that help nourish your mind and manage stress

This high-fibre combination supports stable blood sugar, helping your energy and mood stay steady through a stressful day. Buckwheat’s B vitamins also support the nervous system.

Stress is part of life. We can’t avoid it completely, but the right fuel determines how we handle it by supporting our mood, energy, and emotional wellbeing. Foods rich in nutrients like B vitamins, fibre, and antioxidants give the body what it needs to stay balanced and focused, even on nonstop days. These simple, stress-supporting recipes from chef Vanessa Mehri from the Roundglass Living app offer personalised wellbeing plans with simple daily steps to feel your best.

Method: 1. In a small bowl, whisk the butter, coconut powder, 2 tbsp of coconut milk, and 2 tbsp of maple syrup until fluffy. Set aside.

2. In a large bowl, mix the flour and baking powder. Add the mashed bananas and the remaining coconut milk and maple syrup. Mix until smooth.

3. Heat a medium-sized pan over medium heat. Add ½ cup of the batter. Reduce the heat to low. Cover and cook for 1 minute per side. Repeat with the remaining batter.

4. Top the pancakes with the coconut cream and sliced banana. Garnish with the nuts, if desired.

No-fry Swahili bhajia These baked lentil fritters are a healthier take on a Swahili favorite. They’re high in B vitamins, fibre, potassium, and magnesium, helping support a calmer nervous system and steady energy. Onion and spices add antioxidants that help protect cells from daily wear and tear.

Ingredients: ● 1 cup split yellow lentils, soaked in water overnight

● 1 red onion, quartered

● 1 garlic clove

● 2 tbsp (11 g) desiccated coconut

● 2 tbsp (30 g) chopped fresh cilantro

● 1 tsp salt

● ½ tsp ground cumin

● 1 serrano chile, seeded

● 1 tsp baking soda

● 2 tbsp (28 g) fresh lime juice, from 2 limes

● 1 to 2 tsp avocado oil

For the coconut chutney ● 1 cup (90 g) desiccated coconut

● 1 serrano chile, finely chopped

● 1 tsp salt

● ¼ cup finely chopped fresh cilantro

● 2 Tbsp (28 g) fresh lime juice, from 2 limes

● ¼ cup (60 g) water