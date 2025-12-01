Add Vitamin C To Your Diet, Combat Seasonal Illnesses With Every Bite

Vitamin C foods are absolutely vital for keeping the body healthy throughout the seasons. A 2023 study states that certain fruits and vegetables are packed with nutrients that really help the immune system fight back when you get a cold or other seasonal illness. And the benefits don't stop there, Vitamin C is also great for skin, it even helps wounds heal faster, and generally makes it easier for the body to absorb iron. This is particularly helpful for people with constant fatigue during winter or monsoon months. Strawberry Coconut Yoghurt Cup(Freepik)

Oranges and lemons are probably the most well-known sources of Vitamin C, but they are not the only ones in the Indian pantry. According to a 2022 study, amla, for instance, has loads of vitamin C. Research done in 2025 highlights that guavas have even more Vitamin C than most citrus fruits and add sweetness to snacks and salads. They are also really easy to add to your daily meals and give you a quick energy boost.

Other vegetables like capsicum, broccoli, and tomatoes are also good sources of Vitamin C. As per a study, capsicum has antioxidants that help with cell repair and tomatoes add a bit of extra hydration and help protect you from the usual wear and tear of everyday life. They all mix well with some of the staple dishes like dals, sandwiches, stir-fries, and homemade chaats. Which makes it really simple to add in a bit more nutrients with flavours you already enjoy.

5 Vitamin C Recipes to Add to Your Diet For Winters

Vitamin C foods are also great for overall well-being as they help out with managing fatigue a lot better. With a bit of regular intake through fruits, vegetables and some homemade recipes, Vitamin C is a super easy and effective way to keep colds and other seasonal illnesses at bay.

Strawberry Coconut Yoghurt Cup

A strawberry coconut yoghurt cup gives a tasty Vitamin C lift along with gut-friendly probiotics. Strawberries are rich in antioxidants that support immunity and skin health. This recipe works well as breakfast, dessert, or a mid-day snack and is easy for kids to enjoy without any strong flavours.

How to Make It

Add ½ cup thick yoghurt to a bowl. Mix in 4–5 chopped strawberries. Add 1 tablespoon of grated coconut. Drizzle ½ teaspoon of honey if required. Chill and serve.

Guava Mint Salad

Guava mint salad is a refreshing, Vitamin C-rich side dish that supports immunity and digestion. Guava has more Vitamin C than oranges, so useful during seasonal changes. Mint gives coolness and flavour, a simple salad that works for school tiffins or light evening snacks.

How to Make It

Chop 1 guava into small cubes. Add chopped mint leaves. Sprinkle black salt and lemon juice. Toss and serve fresh.

Tomato Poha Upgrade

Tomato poha upgrade is a small twist that increases Vitamin C in a common Indian breakfast. Tomatoes give antioxidants and help the body to handle winter tiredness better. This quick addition gives flavour and nutrition without changing the original dish much, so suitable for kids and adults.

How to Make It

Prepare poha as usual. Add extra chopped tomatoes while sautéing onions. Cook until the tomatoes soften. Finish with lemon juice before serving.

Capsicum Stir-Fry Bowl

Capsicum stir-fry bowl is a colourful, Vitamin C-rich dish that works for lunch or dinner. Capsicum supports immunity and skin health. Its natural crunch and mild sweetness pair well with spices, a simple dish that gives extra nutrition without extra time or effort.

How to Make It

Heat 1 tsp oil. Add sliced capsicum, cumin, and a pinch of turmeric. Stir-fry for 3-4 minutes. Add salt and lemon juice. Serve with roti or rice.

Nellikai Sadam (Amla Rice)

Nellikai sadam is a tangy, Vitamin C-rich South Indian rice dish that supports immunity and improves digestion. Amla adds antioxidants that help the body handle seasonal changes better. The mild spices balance the sourness, making this recipe suitable for kids and adults as a quick lunch or lunchbox meal.

How to Make It