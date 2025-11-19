Sushmita Sen at 50 swears by yoga to stay fit: Check her diet secrets for a toned body

Sushmita Sen turns 50 today, November 19. The former Miss Universe looks stronger than she did a decade ago, and she credits two things for that - discipline and a routine she rarely breaks. Just about two years after suffering a heart attack and years after battling Addison’s disease, the Main Hoon Na actor still shows up for her workouts, even when her health history could have given her an easy excuse to slow down. Sushmita Sen never skips a meal.(Instagram/@sushmitasen47)

The actress has spoken often about the years she fought Addison’s disease. They were not pretty. Sushmita once said the phase was “traumatising,” and yet she rebuilt herself brick by brick.

Today, she posts motivational notes and workout clips like someone who has walked the hard road and refuses to dim her light.

Sushmita Sen’s workout routine: Bodyweight, mobility and a lot of focus

Back in 2021, her trainer Nupur Shikhare told Vogue India that Sushmita keeps a tight weekly schedule - four sessions, each about two hours, usually in her home gym. She leans into bodyweight training, flexibility and mobility, with core work, shoulder rotations, and head-to-toe movement that keeps her joints open and her posture sharp.

Nupur also described her as a bit of a fitness nerd. Sushmita Sen researches routines for hours, breaks techniques down, tests them, adapts them, then folds them into her workout. That is how callisthenics, aerial silks, yoga, and bits of martial arts slipped into her regimen. It fits the person you see on her Instagram - someone who likes to push herself just enough to feel alive.

One of her older videos still makes the rounds. She called it “meditation in action.” Dressed in all-black athleisure, she balances on gymnastic rings and writes, “Sharing a feeling, I call alive. It doesn't take strength...It takes will.” She adds, “Back to my practice...How I've missed this feeling. I love you guys.”

Sushmita Sen’s diet: Simple, steady and no skipping meals

Nupur once said the actress never skips meals. Vegetables and grilled fish anchor her plate, and she drinks more water than most people track in a day. She also swears by a neem-and-honey mix - a small ritual she sticks to.

Her fitness mantra is simple: find something you enjoy. “When you like what you do, the enthusiasm and the consistency follow,” her trainer said. She lives by that line. And at 50, it shows.

