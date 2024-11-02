Sushmita Sen's fitness and diet secrets for staying fit in her 40s: Bodyweight training to grilled fish meals

Actor Sushmita Sen, who survived a heart attack in 2023, has been open about her health scares over the years. She was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Addison's disease in 2014 and had said earlier that the years she battled Addison's disease were pretty traumatising for her. Also read | Sushmita Sen suffers heart attack; can Addison's disease affect heart? What experts say) Sushmita Sen has been open about her fitness and health journey. (Instagram/ Sushmita Sen)

Having worked through these health issues, the actor keeps stays focused on her fitness and wellness, and often shares motivational quotes and workout videos on her Instagram account. In a 2021 interview with Vogue India, Sushmita's trainer, Nupur Shikhare, revealed the actor's workout routine, her fitness mantra and more.

Sushmita Sen's workout routine

Nupur said Sushmita makes sure to clock in four sessions a week at her home gym, for two hours each. He said, “She is currently working on bodyweight training and flexibility. Mobility is another key area that you'll find her focusing on—core strengthening, head-to-toe mobility and shoulder rotations are a prominent feature of her regimen."

Nupur added that Sushmita is extremely clued into the latest workouts and ‘spends hours researching new techniques in minute detail, and often breaks them down and tries them out on her own to figure out how they work for her’. She added calisthenics, aerial silk yoga and combination martial arts to her routine, he added.

Sushmita believes in healthy, balanced diet

A balanced diet is essential, and you won’t find Sushmita skipping meals, according to Nupur, who revealed what the actor usually eats to stay fit. 'Vegetables and grilled fish are a mainstay in her daily meals, coupled with adequate hydration', he said. Another add-on that she swears by is a concoction of neem and honey.

Sushmita's fitness mantra

Nupur had also said, "It may sound cliché, but that's what it comes down to. At 45, Sushmita Sen's intense workout regimen belies her age. When you like what you do, the enthusiasm and the consistency follows on its own. The key is to find a discipline you like, whether it is running, sports or yoga. Start out slow, by allotting yourself an hour daily, and then slowly escalate the intensity of your chosen form of exercise."

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.