Yoga coach shares no 1 exercise everyone over 40 should add to their fitness routine to stay strong and steady

Many people think turning 40 means avoiding jumping, fast movements, or anything that feels 'too intense'. But avoiding these exercises might be holding you back from staying strong and energetic. According to Jelena Lieberberg, yoga and movement coach, plyometrics is one of the most effective ways to build power and protect your joints as you age. In her November 11 Instagram post, she shares a practical plan to get started. Over 40? Embrace plyometrics for better strength and mobility.

Why plyometrics matter after 40

In her post, Jelena highlights why including jumps, fast transitions, and power-based exercises becomes more important with age. She explains, “Ageing naturally brings a decline in muscular strength, bone density, and neuromuscular function. This can lead to an increased risk of falls, fractures, and a general loss of independence. However, engaging in plyometric training can help mitigate these effects and even reverse some age-related declines. Some studies have shown that if you’re unable or unwilling to jump, you’re at a higher risk of falling."

Benefits of plyometric training

✔️ Improves muscle power and strength

✔️ Enhances bone density

✔️ Boosts balance and coordination

✔️ Promotes cardiovascular health

✔️ Increases muscle mass, which reduces the risk of sarcopenia.

Jelena's message challenges the widespread fear around high-impact training for older adults. Instead of avoiding jumps, she says the smarter approach is learning how to land safely, build power gradually, and move explosively within one’s capacity.

A scalable start for everyone over 40

To make plyometrics accessible, Jelena recommends beginning with low-impact variations:

Step jumps instead of full jumps

Soft-landing squats

Lateral shuffles

Slow-to-fast transitions

Mini hops before full jumps

Once form and confidence improve, movements can gradually increase in height, speed, and intensity.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.