Anant Ambani’s fitness trainer Vinod Channa shares how he rebuilt his back after a slip-disk injury: ‘I learned slowly…’

From simple tasks becoming difficult to workouts coming to a standstill, a slip-disk can change everything overnight. But smart training and discipline can make all the difference. Celebrity fitness trainer Vinod Channa, who helped Anant Ambani and Nita Ambani with their weight loss journeys, explains in his November 17 Instagram post how he rebuilt his back and returned to peak strength after a slip disk injury. (Also read: Hyderabad gynaecologist reveals 5 things every woman should know about Hormone Replacement Therapy ) Celebrity trainer Vinod Channa shares insights on recovering from slip disc injury. (Instagram/@thevinodchanna)

What mental blocks stop people from healing after a slip disc

Talking about the experience, Channa says, “There are many myths people carry in their minds, like if you’ve suffered from a slip disc, you can’t recover or you can’t do high-intensity movements, especially anything involving the back. But that is simply not true. I lived with a severe slip disc for 18 months, yet today I can bend my back and move freely in front of you. I learned slowly and steadily. I gave myself the time my body needed. But I never stopped.”

For him, the biggest hurdle wasn’t the physical pain, it was breaking the mental barriers that people build around injuries.

How did Vinod turn his injury into a comeback

He adds, “People build walls of myths in their heads, and those walls stop them from healing, growing, and becoming a better version of themselves. My message is simple, anything is possible when you have the right guidance, patience, and the courage to move forward at your own pace.”

Channa’s recovery journey stands as a reminder that back injuries don’t have to define one’s limits. With mindful training, gradual progress, and a strong mindset, you can rebuilt your back and strength.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.