Is it back pain or a slipped disc? Orthopedist shares how to spot the difference

Back pain is normal, and often people experience it due to multiple factors such as sleeping positions or sitting posture mistakes. But what if it is not just back pain and something more serious? In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Rajat Tak, orthopaedic and joint replacement surgeon, Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals said, "Many people experience back pain at some point in their lives. In most cases, it is due to poor posture, muscle strain, or lifestyle habits. However, sometimes the cause can be more serious, such as a slipped disc." Is your back pain caused due to slipped disc?(Freepik)

Emphasising on spotting the early warning signs, the orthopedist added, “Knowing the difference between common back pain and a slipped disc is important, as it helps determine whether simple home remedies are enough or do you need any medical intervention.”

What is back pain?

Back pain is a broad term used to describe discomfort arising from muscles, ligaments, or joints in the spine. It is commonly associated with:

Poor posture, especially from sitting long hours at a desk.

Muscle strain from lifting heavy objects or sudden, awkward movements.

Sedentary lifestyle and weak core muscles

Stress, which can lead to back tension

How to fix back pain?

“This type of pain usually tends to improve with rest, gentle stretching, hot/cold compression, and over-the-counter pain relievers, and rarely causes other symptoms beyond the back itself,” said Dr. Rajat Tak.

What is a slipped disc?

A slipped disc, medically known as a herniated or prolapsed disc, occurs when the soft inner portion of a spinal disc bulges or ruptures through its outer layer. This can press on nearby nerves, leading to more serious symptoms.

Back pain, or even neck pain, should never be a given in your life. (Freepik)

Early warning signs of a slipped disc:

Sharp, radiating pain that travels down the leg, commonly known as sciatica.

Numbness or tingling in the arms, legs, or feet

Muscle Weakness, such as difficulty lifting objects or gripping objects.

Pain that worsens with movement, coughing, or sneezing.

Limited mobility that doesn’t improve with rest.

"Slipped disc pain is more severe, spreads to other parts of the body, and can interfere with daily activities. If you experience persistent back pain that radiates to the limbs or makes you feel numb and weak, it is more likely a slipped disc, and it is important to see a doctor for proper evaluation and treatment," highlighted Dr Rajat Tak.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.