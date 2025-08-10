Are you struggling with back pain? Try these 5 easy stretches before bed to relax your tensed back

Do you frequently struggle with back pain? Whether it’s slouching at work all day, bending your neck to scroll on your phone, or curling up awkwardly to sleep, your back suffers the brunt of poor posture all day. And this is not where it ends, the tense, stiff back only makes falling asleep harder. But there are some ways you can help improve back pain. Back pain can be improved with the help of simple exercises.(Shutterstock)

Michael Ꭰean, a fitness coach who frequently shares fitness tips with his community on Instagram, in an August 4th post, revealed top stretches that help aid back pain.

Stretches that help improve back pain

Michael listed out 5 stretches that you can try to help relax your body better before bedtime:

1. Open and close legs: If you open your legs and swing them 20 times before bed like this, your lower back will relax.

2. Heel on toe swing: If you can put your heels on your toes and swing 20 times, your back pain will be gone.

3. Leg cross swing: If you cross one leg over the other and swing twenty times, your back will thank you

4. 90-90 hip opener: If you bend your legs 90 degrees and swing 20 times like this, your hips will open up

5. Figure-4 swing: If you rest one leg over the other knee and swing 20 times like this back pain will vanish

Who is at risk of back pain

While exercises and stretching help manage the pain better, to treat it at the root, you will need to seek medical help. But often, people become mentally desensitised to back pain and ignore it. This can lead to serious health risks if you don’t get timely medical attention.

In an earlier interview with HT Lifestyle on June 26, Dr Amogh Zawar, consultant, spine surgery, KIMS Hospitals Thane, shared that there is often a common habit to ignore back pain, unless it becomes severe.

He further highlighted vulnerable groups and said, “Adolescents, particularly athletic ones, should be extra careful when lifting and/or working out with weights, as this can inhibit their spinal growth until they reach 18 years. On the other hand, sedentary workers should avoid spinal disorders with a few ergonomic tips (e.g., using a chair with back and arm support, sitting without prolonged use of a chair, adjusting positions while sitting, using a desktop instead of a laptop)” To prevent a sedentary lifestyle and lower back pain risks, he suggested walking 30 to 45 minutes every day.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.