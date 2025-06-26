Spine surgeon warns Indians not to ignore back pain until it's too late, reveals who all 'should be extra careful'

If you work a job that requires you to sit at a desk for a majority of the day, odds are you're familiar with back pain. Even if you're taking all the right steps — exercising regularly and taking stretch breaks — there's still a good chance that back pain creeps in from time to time. In fact, you might be surprised to know that 'low back pain was a leading cause of disability worldwide', according to the World Health Organisation, and 'most people experience this at least once in their life'. Also read | Is your back pain getting worse? Rush to see doctor when you spot these warning signs Back pain, or even neck pain, should never be a given in your life. (Freepik)

‘Second most common cause of health problems’

According to a June 2023 report by WHO, in the year 2020, low back pain affected 619 million people globally, and it is estimated that the number of cases will increase to 843 million by 2050, driven largely by population expansion and ageing. Despite this, according to Dr Amogh Zawar, consultant, spine surgery, KIMS Hospitals Thane, back pain is often ignored until it becomes severe.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, he said, “Spinal health is one of the most underappreciated yet critical components of overall health. In recent years, especially since the Covid-19 pandemic, spinal issues have been on the rise as people become more sedentary in their daily lives, whether that be through remote work or just lower levels of activity in general. Although back and neck pain is a major reason for health problems, it is the second most common cause of health problems globally.”

Dr Zawar said that 'spinal health issues continue to be unrecognised in India'. “Typical human behaviour is to treat back pain and other spinal issues as a nuisance; this attitude neglects the long-term consequences associated with untreated spinal diseases,” he added.

Spinal care encompasses more than just surgery

Dr Zawar shared that spine surgery is a specialised subdiscipline that addresses conditions from the skull base to the tailbone. According to him, only less than 5 percent of spinal patients will require surgery.

He said, “Most spinal disorders can be treated conservatively with physiotherapy, medications, lifestyle modifications, and/or allied treatments. In the last decade, technology has resulted in tremendous advancements such as Loopex Navigation systems and Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery (MIS). These innovations have changed how patients undergo care. Patients no longer require long hospital stays, long recovery periods and reduce the long-standing connotations where patients have long bed rests and immobility after spinal surgery.”

Dr Zawar added that spinal care encompasses more than just surgery – it involves a level of comprehension of the mental health, nutrition and lifestyle of a patient. “Researchers in the US and UK have indicated that spinal symptoms are heavily influenced by mental health issues such as depression and anxiety. Although MRI scans provide a great deal of anatomical information, they are not the only tool for diagnosis. A comprehensive evaluation must also consider the psychological and lifestyle constructs, as well,” he said.

Dr Zawar said that typical human behaviour is to treat back pain and other spinal issues as a nuisance, and this attitude neglects the long-term consequences associated with untreated spinal diseases. (Freepik)

Why many patients delay treatment

According to Dr Zawar, a significant gap in managing spinal conditions is education. He said, “Many patients delay treatment based on ignorance and only seek medical help when spinal conditions have progressed to the point where damage is irreversible. In India, it is too common to ignore or minimise the seriousness of back pain until it has affected an individual to the extent that they are unable to move without difficulty or worse. One should think of walking 30-45 minutes every day. The ignorance and habitual participation cause impaired education and a lag in awareness about the condition.”

Who is more at risk?

Dr Zawar said, “Adolescents, particularly athletic ones, should be extra careful when lifting and/or working out with weights, as this can inhibit their spinal growth until they reach 18 years. On the other hand, sedentary workers should avoid spinal disorders with a few ergonomic tips (e.g., using a chair with back and arm support, sitting without prolonged use of a chair, adjusting positions while sitting, using a desktop instead of a laptop).”

Dr Zawar added there is a widespread deficiency in vitamins, such as D3 and B12, which weaken bones and muscles and leave them vulnerable to spinal disorders. “While supplementation, especially with better nutrition, has benefits, it is important to address other contributory factors for healthy bones and muscles for spinal integrity and preservation,” he said.

He added, “Spinal care should be a constant and lifelong consideration. Rehabilitation following spinal injury should prioritise returning to independence and to being able to do activities of everyday life, through the modification of environments to facilitate accessibility, and encourage participation in adaptive sports and inclusive physical activity opportunities for those who are differently abled.”

According to Dr Zawar, any spinal condition can be managed without requiring surgery in most cases if more people have access to the correct education, early intervention, common sense, and support from multidisciplinary doctors. “It is about time we, as a society, actively consider spinal health. Back pain should never be a given in your life,” Dr Zawar said.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.