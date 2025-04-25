Does stretching alone fix your back pain? Expert shares 4 exercises for more effective results

Are you in constant back pain that has made stretching your back almost a reflex to relieve it? Whether it’s getting up from bed with a stretch or stretching in your chair after long hours at your office desk to get rid of the ache, it’s easy to rely on this quick fix that temporarily brings respite. But temporary fixes are not the solution. Stretching your back doesn't get rid of the pain, it's only a temporary fix.

Cult Fit founder and fitness expert Rishabh Telang addressed this habit of back pain's temporary fix and said,"Stretching alone is never going to fix the root cause. If you want to fix those back pain and small little niggles for good, it needs an all-round approach, which includes mobility, strength and activation."

Real causes of back pain

If you are concerned as why your annoying back pain never go away despite doing everything right to take care of your back, from maintaining the right posture to massaging. Turn out your back may not be the main reason.

Rishabh elaborated, “Back pain isn’t just about your back, it’s often a signal that your hips, core, or even glutes aren’t doing their job."

So, if the muscles around your back are underperforming, they put additional pressure on your spine, making your back ache. Along with the spine, muscle groups also play a big role in mobility, so doing exercises that target not only the spine but also the back muscles is the real game-changer solution for your back pain.

4 exercises that will help you achieve

Rishabh shared these exercises and encouraged to try them 2-3 times a week:

Lie down on the ground, your hands close to your chest, and then raise your upper body all the way up. Hold it there for a little bit, back down and repeat. A total of 10 repetitions.

Lie down on your back, bring one knee up to 90 degrees, slowly drop it back down and do the same thing with the other. Slow and controlled, 10 repetitions on each side.

Get down on all fours and extend the opposite arm and leg at the same time. Curl it back and repeat. 10 repetitions on each side.

Get down on your side on the elbow and get into a side plank with one knee bent and the other leg straight out, and drop your hip all the way down slow and controlled and raise it back up. 10 repetitions on each side.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.