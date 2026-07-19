Quote of the day by Vidya Balan: ‘I am shamelessly optimistic. I have so much self-belief that it never bothered me…'
Actor Vidya Balan’s quote reflects the power of radical self-belief and resilience in the face of criticism.
Vidya Balan, known for her exceptional performances and blockbuster films, has carved a niche for herself by choosing unconventional roles and redefining the image of the Hindi film heroine. In an interview with the editor of The Hollywood Reporter India, Anupama Chopra, Vidya Balan recalls when she was asked to work on herself to shed weight, and talks about putting herself out in the public eye. She said, “I am shamelessly optimistic. I have so much self-belief that it never bothered me what people are saying about me.”
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What does Vidya Balan’s quote mean?
Vidya expressed the idea that confidence should come from within rather than from public approval. Being shamelessly optimistic means choosing hope and possibility without worrying about appearing unrealistic or naïve. It is an unapologetic belief that things can work out despite setbacks.
The quote also highlights emotional independence. Instead of allowing criticism, doubt, or negative opinions to define their confidence, the speaker relies on their own conviction. This doesn't mean ignoring constructive feedback; rather, it means not letting external judgment shake one's sense of purpose or self-worth.
Why is Vidya Balan’s quote relevant today?
In today’s world of social media, where the internet amplifies opinions and comparison is constant, the quote serves as a reminder that lasting confidence is built on self-belief, not validation. It encourages people to stay focused on their goals, trust their abilities, and continue moving forward even when others question them. After all, many breakthroughs begin with someone believing in themselves long before anyone else does.
Who is Vidya Balan?
Vidya Balan is an Indian actor, known for pioneering a change in the portrayal of women in Bollywood movies with her roles in female-led films. She has received several awards and accolades for her phenomenal performance. She won a National Film Award and seven Filmfare Awards. She was awarded the Padma Shri by the Government of India in 2014.
Vidya started her career from a young age with her first role in 1995 in a sitcom. Later, she got featured in several television commercials and music videos. Balan made her film debut with a Bengali film, Bhalo Theko, and a Hindi movie, Parineeta. Later, she also starred in Lage Raho Munna Bhai and Bhool Bhulaiyaa.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More