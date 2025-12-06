From Dhurandhar to Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri: 5 Bollywood movies to watch in December 2025

December 2025 is shaping up to be one of Bollywood’s busiest months, with theatres expected to see a strong year-end rush. The release slate spans multiple genres – from high-intensity spy action and broad comedy to a family-centred drama and a major biographical film. Ranveer Singh returns to the big screen with Dhurandhar on December 5.

The lineup offers something for every audience segment, whether viewers are seeking large-scale spectacle, light entertainment, or a story with emotional weight. Take a look at the five major Hindi releases hitting screens this December.

1. Dhurandhar - December 5

Ranveer Singh returns to the big screen with Dhurandhar. Aditya Dhar’s spy action drama is stacked with names like Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi. Dhar draws from real-life geopolitical tensions, intelligence operations, and the Lyari gang war in Pakistan. The runtime clocks in at a hefty 3 hours and 34 minutes, and the film also marks Ranveer’s first A-rated release.

2. Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karoon 2 - December 12

Kapil Sharma returns to his most chaotic universe with the sequel to his 2015 hit Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karoon. The plot does not hide its intentions - his character juggles three wives while somehow preparing for a fourth marriage. The cast includes Tridha Choudhary, Parul Gulati, Ayesha Khan, Hira Warina, Asrani, Manjot Singh, Akhilendra Mishra, and Vipin Sharma. It is positioned as broad comedy, loud and unfiltered, exactly what the first film’s fans expect.

3. Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shaadi - December 19

Sanjay Mishra and Mahima Chaudhary headline this family-driven romantic drama. The story follows a son arranging his father’s second marriage after his fiancée’s family insists the household needs a woman present. It is a simple premise with room for emotional messiness and humour, the kind Sanjay Mishra handles with ease.

4. Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri - December 25

Kartik Aaryan teams up again with director Sameer Vidwans, following their collaboration on Satyaprem Ki Katha. The promos push a quirky, colourful romantic comedy headlined by Aaryan and Ananya Panday. The title may be long enough to wrap around the poster, but the tone looks breezy and familiar - a holiday-season crowd-pleaser.

5. Ikkis - December 25

Sriram Raghavan directs Ikkis, a biographical drama about Arun Khetarpal, India’s youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee. Agastya Nanda plays the lead, joined by Dharmendra and Jaideep Ahlawat. The film carries emotional weight for another reason: it marks the final performance of the late legendary actor Dharmendra.