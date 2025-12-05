Deol family to open Dharmendra’s Khandala farmhouse for fans on his 90th birth anniversary

The Deol family is preparing a heartfelt tribute for Dharmendra’s 90th birth anniversary by opening the late actor’s Khandala farmhouse to fans. The legendary actor passed away on November 24 at the age of 89, just days before his milestone birthday. Sunny Deol, Dharamendra and Bobby Deol

Sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol have decided to mark the day by inviting admirers to join them in remembering Dharmendra’s immense contribution to Indian cinema. Family members, including Sunny and Bobby, will gather at the Khandala farmhouse to meet fans who wish to pay their respects and honor his legacy.

According to a report, the plan to open the farmhouse came after the family learned that many fans wished they had the chance to meet or see Dharmendra one last time.

A source told Hindustan Times: “Sunny and Bobby have decided to visit their father’s farmhouse to honor his memory and legacy. While discussing their plans, they realised that many fans wished they had the chance to meet or see Dharmendra one last time. That’s why they’ve decided to open the farmhouse gates for fans who want to come, pay their respects, and meet the family.”

Preparations for the gathering are already underway. The Deol family intends to keep the event simple and accessible, rather than turning it into a formal fan meet. The source added that they may consider arranging transport, as the route to the farmhouse is not easily accessible, though this will depend on the final attendance numbers.

The tribute in Khandala follows a series of ceremonies held by the family after Dharmendra’s death. A private funeral took place in Mumbai, attended by relatives and film industry figures. Soon after, Sunny, Bobby, and Karan Deol travelled to Haridwar, where they immersed Dharmendra’s ashes in the Ganges at Har Ki Pauri. On November 27, the family hosted a prayer meet titled ‘Celebration of Life,’ which was attended by celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Rekha, and Aishwarya Rai. Hema Malini also held a separate prayer meet at her residence on the same day.