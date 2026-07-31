Saffron jersey row deepens: Players deny consultation as Hockey India bosses contradict each other

The controversy surrounding the Indian hockey teams' switch from their iconic blue jersey to saffron has escalated into a full-blown governance row, with Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey distancing himself from the decision even as several players denied being consulted over the move. Indian men’s hockey team in the new jersey (HT_PRINT)

Since 1982, the Indian hockey team has largely played in different shades of blue or white at major international tournaments. That, however, will change at the upcoming FIH Hockey World Cup, starting August 15 in Belgium and the Netherlands, where both the men's and women's teams are set to don saffron jerseys.

The announcement triggered widespread criticism from former India captains and players, with some even alleging political overtones behind the colour change. Hockey India, however, insisted the decision was purely technical, arguing that the traditional blue jersey blended with the blue synthetic turf, making it harder for players to spot teammates during matches.

India men's captain Harmanpreet Singh also defended the move in an interview with RevSportz, dismissing any political angle and insisting that the decision was made after discussions within the squad.

"We are not paying much attention to these things. It was a collective decision by the team and the coaches. There was no mistake in it," Harmanpreet said.

However, an Indian Express report has challenged that claim, quoting five members across the men's and women's teams who said they were never consulted before the decision was made.

"I wasn't asked or consulted. It is not true," one team member told the publication on condition of anonymity. While none of the players claimed to speak on behalf of the entire squad, the report suggested that any consultations, if they took place, were far from unanimous.

President distances himself from decision The controversy took a fresh turn on Friday when Tirkey revealed that he himself had not been informed before the decision was implemented.

In an internal email accessed by PTI, the Hockey India president said the jersey change was carried out "without being placed before the Executive Board for discussion and without my prior knowledge."

"I request the concerned HI officials to provide me with a written clarification at the earliest, outlining the basis for the decision, the process followed and the circumstances under which the change was approved and implemented. This will enable me to respond appropriately and accurately," Tirkey wrote.

The Odisha government, the principal sponsor of the Indian hockey teams, has also sought an explanation regarding the issue.

"I have also been asked by the Government of Odisha to provide clarification regarding the matter. I therefore request the concerned Hockey India officials to provide me with a written clarification at the earliest which will enable me to respond appropriately and accurately," Tirkey added.

Hockey India secretary Bhola Nath Singh, however, rejected suggestions of any procedural lapse and maintained that the decision was taken after consulting the players and coaching staff.

"The decision to change the colour was circulated in our internal group, so all officials should be aware about it. We never thought it would become such a big issue. There was no outside pressure on us from anywhere to make the colour change. It is being unnecessarily politicised," Singh told PTI.

Asked whether Hockey India would reconsider the move, Singh said the matter would have to be discussed collectively.

"I alone can't take decisions. There is a president and other office-bearers, we need to sit and discuss. At the end of the day, it was the demand of players and coaches and we obliged.

"The players and coaches also need to be spoken to. We never thought it would become such a big issue."

The jersey, unveiled on Hockey India's social media channels on July 27, has drawn criticism from several former India captains and legends, including Vasudevan Bhaskaran, Viren Rasquinha, Ajit Pal Singh and Pargat Singh, all of whom questioned both the reasoning behind abandoning India's traditional blue and the impact such a move could have on the team's identity.