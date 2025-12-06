Who wore what at Swadesh event: Ananya Panday in orange to Karisma Kapoor in white, see all the best saree looks

The star-studded launch of the Swadesh flagship store in Mumbai on December 5 doubled as a runway dedicated to Indian textiles. Guests leaned heavily into tradition, arriving in silks, handwoven drapes, making the evening a celebration of Indian textiles and craft. Best saree looks at the Swadesh event(Instagram/Swadesh Online)

Nita Ambani set a strong early tone. Her peacock-blue Banarasi saree - a Manish Malhotra design - had the depth and richness of an heirloom piece. The designer later revealed that the weave carried intricate meena detailing and used the traditional kadhua technique. With Nita pairing it with heritage jewellery, the look felt rooted in the very craftsmanship Swadesh aims to protect.

Ananya, Karisma and Bhumi bring fresh energy

Ananya Panday walked in wearing a striking orange saree, glossy and festive, paired with an embroidered blouse. She kept accessories minimal, allowing the colour and sheen to do most of the work. The overall look was youthful and clean, fitting neatly into her style playbook.

Karisma Kapoor, meanwhile, went classic. Her white saree with a muted gold border felt like a deliberate nod to vintage Bombay elegance. Everything about the styling - the polished bun, the structured blouse, the makeup - stayed within her signature comfort zone, which is exactly why it landed well.

Bhumi Pednekar added one of the boldest pops of colour. Her purple saree, splashed with vibrant embroidery and a contrasting pallu, was easily among the more dramatic choices of the evening. With a sleeveless blouse and statement jewellery, she leaned into a maximalist mood.

Genelia, Sonam and other standout moments

Genelia Deshmukh chose a deep red saree with a sheer, textured finish. Light shimmer, layered jewellery, and her effortless styling gave a soft, celebratory feel. He completed her look with beachy, wavy, loose curls, crimson lips, and a beautiful pearl necklace that complemented her saree.

Sonam Kapoor, known for turning any traditional drape into a fashion moment, stayed consistent. She wore a black silk saree featuring a wide, ornate gold zari border and delicate gold booti work across the fabric.

Sonam's look leans heavily into classic, heirloom styling, elevated further by a high-neck black blouse that was richly embroidered in gold and almost mimics the effect of statement jewellery. She kept the drape clean and traditional. her sleek bun and minimal accessories give the outfit a refined, old-world elegance that felt perfectly suited to a the event.