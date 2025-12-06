Nita Ambani dazzles in gigantic 'antique 100 year old earrings' with peacock blue Banarasi saree at Swadesh event: Pics

Philanthropist and businesswoman Nita Ambani's latest saree look was a masterclass in traditional Indian haute couture. For the Swadesh flagship store launch in Mumbai on December 5, Nita, the wife of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, wore an exquisite peacock blue Banarasi saree – and it was a harmonious blend of classic Indian elegance and opulent drama. Also read | Nita Ambani is picture perfect in silk saree and exquisite jewels as she attends a wedding with Mukesh Ambani. See pics Nita Ambani wore a blue Banarasi saree designed by Manish Malhotra. She wore a custom polki blouse with it that further elevated the ethnic Indian look.(PTI)

All about Nita Ambani's saree

Her attire for the Swadesh event — an initiative by Reliance Retail to promote and protect Indian arts and crafts — was an ode to the country's rich textile and jewellery heritage. The saree, designed by fashion designer Manish Malhotra, was a deep, vibrant peacock blue. He revealed on Instagram that the traditional weave featured intricate meena motifs and employed the kadhua technique. Kadhua is a highly revered, labour-intensive weaving method from Banaras that results in rich, finely patterned silk, highlighting the best of Indian craftsmanship.

Focus on heritage jewellery

Nita Ambani paired the Banarasi drape with a custom-designed polki blouse that further elevated the ethnic look. The blouse incorporated remarkable detailing, including small buttons adorned with ‘miniature paintings of Hindu deities’. In a truly unique touch, the back of the blouse also integrated elements of vintage jewellery.

The definitive centrepiece of her entire ensemble, however, was her jewellery — specifically, a pair of gigantic, statement earrings from her personal collection, featuring intricate settings of precious kundan and polki stones, which added a dramatic, opulent touch to the traditional attire. Nita completed her look with an ornate hath phool (hand flower/bracelet).

To lend her traditional Indian look another classic touch, Nita's hair was styled into an elegant bun, gracefully accented with fresh white flowers tucked behind her ear. A red bindi on her forehead perfectly complemented the rich hues of her Banarasi saree.

Manish lauds Nita's ‘eye for detail’

Sharing a photo of Nita Ambani, Manish wrote on Instagram on December 5, “It's always a special collaboration with Mrs Nita Ambani. Her eye for detail, the bond we share, always makes it even more fond. Tonight, she hosts a special celebration at the Swadesh Flagship store (@swadesh_online ) at Eros, draped in a peacock blue Banarasi saree from Swadesh, showcasing meena motifs, kadhua techniques and completed with a custom pollki blouse from @manishmalhotraworld. Adorned with buttons of our Hindu deities miniature paintings, a back tassel featuring vintage spinel jewellery and antique 100-year-old kundan polki earrings, all from her personal collection.”