Nita Ambani is picture perfect in silk saree and exquisite jewels as she attends a wedding with Mukesh Ambani. See pics

The wedding season is on, and celebrities are rocking stunning traditional looks from their personal collections. Nita Ambani is also one of them, as she recently attended a close friend's family wedding with Mukesh Ambani, dressed in an exquisite silk saree. Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani at a wedding.

Also Read | Nita Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Shloka Mehta serve timeless elegance in ivory traditional outfits, head-turning jewels

Nita and Mukesh attended the wedding of Karan Nathwani. Karan is the son of Mukesh Ambani’s close aide and advisor, Parimal Dhirajlal Nathwani. Let's decode Nita Ambani's look.

Nita Ambani stuns in her wedding guest look

Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani visited the Jio World Centre to attend a wedding. For the celebrations, while Mukesh Ambani wore an all-black, sleek attire, Nita complemented him in a metallic grey and blue silk saree. Known for her exquisite jewellery collection, she chose statement pieces with this look too.

The silk saree in a metallic grey shade features intricate embroidery done in a floral-inspired pattern. The colourful patti border adds an elegant charm to the six yards. Nita draped the saree in the traditional style, letting the pallu fall from the shoulder elegantly.

Meanwhile, for the blouse, she chose a contrasting deep, indigo blue silk number featuring embroidery on the half-length sleeves, a U-neckline, and a fitted silhouette.

How did Nita Ambani style the saree?

As for the jewels, Nita Ambani wore diamond and emerald pieces from her personal collection. She opted for a multi-string diamond necklace adorned with emerald centrepieces, matching kadhas, circular-shaped earrings, and a ring adorned with a massive centre stone.

With her hair tied in a side-parted, messy bun, Nita Ambani chose a red bindi, a light pink lip shade, blushed cheeks, a glowing base, darkened brows, kohl-lined eyes, mascara-adorned lashes, and subtle eye shadow for the glamorous look.

As for Mukesh Ambani, he wore a black sherwani jacket featuring Mandarin collars with a slit, front button closures, padded shoulders, full-length sleeves, and a red silk pocket square. He completed the outfit with a white shirt, matching black pants, and dress shoes.