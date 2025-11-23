Jennifer Lopez glitters in dazzling Manish Malhotra saree at Netra Mantena's wedding in Udaipur
Udaipur is abuzz with global stars attending a lavish wedding, but Jennifer Lopez stole the show in a Manish Malhotra saree. Here’s a breakdown of her look.
Udaipur is buzzing with Hollywood and Bollywood glamour as celebrations unfold for the wedding of Netra Mantena - daughter of Orlando-based billionaire and Ingenus Pharmaceuticals CEO Padmaja and Rama Raju Mantena - and Vamsi Gadiraju. Among the global stars attending, Jennifer Lopez has become the undeniable centre of attention - not just for her highly anticipated performance, but also for her dazzling first look from the festivities that have surfaced on social media.
Stepping into the celebrations in a shimmering Manish Malhotra saree, the singer brought a refined blend of Indian craftmanship and her signature red-carpet aura to The Leela Palace. Her blush-toned, embellished drape paired with a matching blouse and striking jewellery immediately set social media abuzz, offering an early glimpse of the glamour expected at a wedding that also features performances from Justin Bieber, Bollywood A-listers, and even DJ Tiësto.
An ensemble drenched in sparkles
JLo opted for a gorgeous Manish Malhotra creation in a soft blush-rose hue, covered in Swarovski crystals from top to bottom. The fabric is richly embellished with reflective sequins arranged in a lattice pattern that catches the light beautifully, and cut-work embroidery that gives the entire drape a liquid-metal sheen.
Her blouse is a structured, strapless sweetheart-neckline bodice with dense sequin work, adding a bold, sculpted contrast to the fluidity of the saree. The pallu is styled in a delicate boa-like fashion - draped lightly around the pop icon's arms rather than traditionally over the shoulder - showcasing the netted, crystal-strewn latticework that doubles as both texture and ornamentation.
The look is accessorised with statement jewellery - a dramatic choker and matching earrings in pastel emerald tones, along with a maang-tikka that adds a regal touch.
Fans react to her look
Social media users were quick to react to the look, and the comments reflect a mix of admiration and playful fashion critique. While one commentator remarked, “Saree looks bomb but the size of the blouse could have been a tad bit bigger,” others were completely taken by the ensemble, flooding the post with praise like “She looks so beautiful,” “She looks stunning in saree,” and “She looks like a queen.” Regardless of the mixed opinions about the fit, one thing is certain - JLo knows exactly how to keep everyone talking.