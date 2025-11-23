Jennifer Lopez glitters in dazzling Manish Malhotra saree at Netra Mantena's wedding in Udaipur

Udaipur is buzzing with Hollywood and Bollywood glamour as celebrations unfold for the wedding of Netra Mantena - daughter of Orlando-based billionaire and Ingenus Pharmaceuticals CEO Padmaja and Rama Raju Mantena - and Vamsi Gadiraju. Among the global stars attending, Jennifer Lopez has become the undeniable centre of attention - not just for her highly anticipated performance, but also for her dazzling first look from the festivities that have surfaced on social media. Jennifer Lopez arrived at the wedding drenched in sparkles!(instagram/@iifa, instagram/@wizcraft.weddings)

Stepping into the celebrations in a shimmering Manish Malhotra saree, the singer brought a refined blend of Indian craftmanship and her signature red-carpet aura to The Leela Palace. Her blush-toned, embellished drape paired with a matching blouse and striking jewellery immediately set social media abuzz, offering an early glimpse of the glamour expected at a wedding that also features performances from Justin Bieber, Bollywood A-listers, and even DJ Tiësto.

An ensemble drenched in sparkles

JLo opted for a gorgeous Manish Malhotra creation in a soft blush-rose hue, covered in Swarovski crystals from top to bottom. The fabric is richly embellished with reflective sequins arranged in a lattice pattern that catches the light beautifully, and cut-work embroidery that gives the entire drape a liquid-metal sheen.

Her blouse is a structured, strapless sweetheart-neckline bodice with dense sequin work, adding a bold, sculpted contrast to the fluidity of the saree. The pallu is styled in a delicate boa-like fashion - draped lightly around the pop icon's arms rather than traditionally over the shoulder - showcasing the netted, crystal-strewn latticework that doubles as both texture and ornamentation.

The look is accessorised with statement jewellery - a dramatic choker and matching earrings in pastel emerald tones, along with a maang-tikka that adds a regal touch.

Fans react to her look

Social media users were quick to react to the look, and the comments reflect a mix of admiration and playful fashion critique. While one commentator remarked, “Saree looks bomb but the size of the blouse could have been a tad bit bigger,” others were completely taken by the ensemble, flooding the post with praise like “She looks so beautiful,” “She looks stunning in saree,” and “She looks like a queen.” Regardless of the mixed opinions about the fit, one thing is certain - JLo knows exactly how to keep everyone talking.