Who is Netra Mantena? Meet the pharma heiress whose Udaipur wedding has Justin Bieber, JLo, Donald Trump Jr flying in

Celebrities, billionaires, and international VIPs are descending on Udaipur, Rajasthan, for the grand three-day celebration of billionaire heiress Netra Mantena and tech entrepreneur Vamsi Gadiraju. The festivities, which began on November 21, will wrap up with the main wedding ceremony on November 23, and the buzz around it is massive.
So, who are the bride and groom?
Netra Mantena is the daughter of Padmaja and Rama Raju Mantena, the Orlando-based billionaire and CEO of Ingenus Pharmaceuticals. Her father, a well-known name in the US pharma industry, heads a multinational company with research and development facilities in the US, Switzerland, and India.
Netra’s groom, Vamsi Gadiraju, is no less impressive. He’s the co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of Superorder, a New York-based tech platform that helps multi-location restaurants streamline their delivery and takeaway operations. Gadiraju has been credited with leading the company’s AI innovations, including an automated website builder for restaurants.
A graduate of Columbia University, Vamsi was also featured on the Forbes 30 Under 30 (Food and Drink) list in 2024 — a nod to his growing influence in the restaurant-tech world. Reports suggest his upanayanam ceremony was held just ahead of the wedding, on November 23, 2025.
The grand Udaipur wedding
The celebrations are unfolding across some of Udaipur’s most iconic and luxurious locations — The Leela Palace, Zenana Mahal, and the stunning island palace on Lake Pichola, according to The Indian Express.
But what’s really got people talking is the guest list and entertainment lineup. The wedding allegedly boasts an international roster of performers, including Justin Bieber, Jennifer Lopez, Tiësto, Black Coffee, Cirque du Soleil, and DJ Aman Nagpal — all set to perform at a glittering musical night on Friday.
And that’s not all. A long list of Bollywood stars are also expected to attend, from Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh, and Shahid Kapoor to Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Madhuri Dixit Nene. Among international guests, Donald Trump Jr. has already been spotted at the Taj Mahal in Agra before heading to Udaipur for the celebrations.
Who is Rama Raju Mantena?
Rama Raju Mantena, the father of the bride, is the Chairman and CEO of Ingenus Pharmaceuticals, a global pharmaceutical firm with operations in multiple countries. Before Ingenus, he founded several healthcare ventures, including ICORE Healthcare, International Oncology Network (ION), and OncoScripts, one of the first oncology-focused speciality pharmacies in the US.
He holds a degree in clinical pharmacy from the University of Maryland and a bachelor’s degree in computer science and engineering from Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) in India. His business ventures and philanthropy have made him one of the most respected Indian-origin entrepreneurs in the US healthcare sector.
From an A-list guest list to performances by global icons and a destination straight out of a movie, the Netra–Vamsi wedding is already off to a great start.