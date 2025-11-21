Who is Netra Mantena? Meet the pharma heiress whose Udaipur wedding has Justin Bieber, JLo, Donald Trump Jr flying in

Celebrities, billionaires, and international VIPs are descending on Udaipur, Rajasthan, for the grand three-day celebration of billionaire heiress Netra Mantena and tech entrepreneur Vamsi Gadiraju. The festivities, which began on November 21, will wrap up with the main wedding ceremony on November 23, and the buzz around it is massive. Vamsi Gadiraju and Netra Mantena

So, who are the bride and groom? Netra Mantena is the daughter of Padmaja and Rama Raju Mantena, the Orlando-based billionaire and CEO of Ingenus Pharmaceuticals. Her father, a well-known name in the US pharma industry, heads a multinational company with research and development facilities in the US, Switzerland, and India.

Netra’s groom, Vamsi Gadiraju, is no less impressive. He’s the co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of Superorder, a New York-based tech platform that helps multi-location restaurants streamline their delivery and takeaway operations. Gadiraju has been credited with leading the company’s AI innovations, including an automated website builder for restaurants.

A graduate of Columbia University, Vamsi was also featured on the Forbes 30 Under 30 (Food and Drink) list in 2024 — a nod to his growing influence in the restaurant-tech world. Reports suggest his upanayanam ceremony was held just ahead of the wedding, on November 23, 2025.