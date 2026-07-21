'Would be great': Rory McIlroy makes surprise invitation to DeChambeau after blasting him with 'performative' remark
Their longstanding rivalry has reached new heights since Bryson DeChambeau joined LIV Golf, while Rory McIlroy emerged as a vocal PGA Tour supporter.
Despite publicly criticizing Bryson DeChambeau during The Open, Rory McIlroy appears ready to put their latest spat behind him.
Irish open invitation extended
The six-time major champion has now welcomed the possibility of the LIV Golf star competing alongside him at this year's Amgen Irish Open, saying DeChambeau's presence would be a major boost for the tournament.
Speaking about the prospect, the 37-year-old said he would have no issue seeing Bryson DeChambeau tee it up in Ireland.
“I mean, I think that would be great for the tournament, absolutely. Having someone like Bryson at the Irish Open, yeah, it would be great for the tournament,” McIlroy said.
Rory McIlroy eyes title defense
The Amgen Irish Open is scheduled for September at Trump International Golf Links & Hotel in Doonbeg, Ireland.
Also read: Bryson DeChambeau penalty: What happened to USA star at The Open? Controversy with PGA officials explained
McIlroy will return as the defending champion after edging Joakim Lagergren in a playoff to win last year's title.Speculation continues to grow that DeChambeau could add the Irish Open to his schedule, although no official confirmation has been made.
McIlroy's blunt Bryson DeChambeau verdict
The invitation comes just days after McIlroy delivered a blunt assessment of his longtime rival.
The pair have shared a competitive relationship for years, and their rivalry has only intensified since DeChambeau joined LIV Golf while McIlroy remained one of the PGA Tour's most outspoken supporters.
Speaking earlier this week, McIlroy made it clear he has little admiration for the two-time major champion.
"I won't pretend to be up here and defend Bryson," McIlroy said, as quoted by Irish Times Sport on X. "I'm not particularly fond of him. I think a lot of it's performative. I think a lot of it's for attention."
Penalty drama at The Open Championship
McIlroy's comments came in the aftermath of DeChambeau's controversial two-shot penalty at The Open, a ruling that left the LIV golfer visibly frustrated and even considering withdrawing from the championship.
Also read: Did Bryson DeChambeau really try to involve Trump in penalty debate? All we know about The Open Championship
The incident also delayed the release of the third-round tee times, with McIlroy backing the R&A's decision to impose the penalty despite the disruption.
Neither player ultimately mounted a serious title challenge. DeChambeau recovered to finish tied for 14th, while McIlroy ended the week in a tie for 40th.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More