Bryson DeChambeau penalty: What happened to USA star at The Open? Controversy with PGA officials explained

American golfer Bryson DeChambeau was at the center of a controversy in the second round of The British Open on Friday. DeChambeau had a prolonged discussion with officials at the PGA Tour event about a two-stroke penalty at the 5th hole. Bryson DeChambeau of the United States with his caddie Greg Bodine at the British Open Golf championships at Royal Birkdale golf club, in Southport, England, Friday, July 17. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

It concerned DeChambeau allegedly stepped on the grass surrounding his ball at the 5th hole to better his lie. The episode was caught on the broadcast, sparking a major row.

The row happened partly due to how animated Bryson DeChambeau looked at the at Royal Birkdale, in Southport, England, as he talked to officials. He pleaded his case for a long time, potentially risking another penalty.

The incident was all the more surprising as Bryson DeChambeau shot a 66 and then suddenly went up to the officials to plead a case about a potential penalty at the previous 5th hole.

It remains under investigation, as of this writing. But if confirmed, it would be a significant blow to the 32-year-old, as he currently sits solo 2nd on the leaderboard with

The photos and videos of the incident were shared by Golf.com on X. Here's a video of a visibly animated DeChambeau arguing the officials.