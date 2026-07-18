Bryson DeChambeau penalty: What happened to USA star at The Open? Controversy with PGA officials explained
Bryson DeChambeau sparked controversy at The Open after a lengthy rules dispute with officials over a two-stroke penalty on the fifth hole.
American golfer Bryson DeChambeau was at the center of a controversy in the second round of The British Open on Friday. DeChambeau had a prolonged discussion with officials at the PGA Tour event about a two-stroke penalty at the 5th hole.
It concerned DeChambeau allegedly stepped on the grass surrounding his ball at the 5th hole to better his lie. The episode was caught on the broadcast, sparking a major row.
The row happened partly due to how animated Bryson DeChambeau looked at the at Royal Birkdale, in Southport, England, as he talked to officials. He pleaded his case for a long time, potentially risking another penalty.
The incident was all the more surprising as Bryson DeChambeau shot a 66 and then suddenly went up to the officials to plead a case about a potential penalty at the previous 5th hole.
It remains under investigation, as of this writing. But if confirmed, it would be a significant blow to the 32-year-old, as he currently sits solo 2nd on the leaderboard with
The photos and videos of the incident were shared by Golf.com on X. Here's a video of a visibly animated DeChambeau arguing the officials.
Bryson DeChambeau's Next Round Appearance Under Question
As the clips from Bryson DeChambeau's interaction with the officials at the PGA Tour event surfaced on social media, one clip in particular raised questions about whether DeChambeau will complete The Open on Saturday again.
In the clip, DeChambeau purportedly said, "I'm just not going to play tomorrow." Ht.com could not independently confirm what the star golfer said. However, the video has now gone viral on social media. Here it is.
This story is being updated.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More