Is Bryson DeChambeau and Lilia Schneider dating? Here's the truth about American golfer's relationship

Bryson DeChambeau has been one of the standout performers at the 2026 Open Championship at Royal Birkdale, sitting alone in second place at 7-under par. Bryson DeChambeau has attracted dating speculation involving Lilia Schneider, a collegiate golfer who attended Marian University in Indiana. (REUTERS)

While his impressive showing has grabbed attention on the course, many fans might be curious about his personal life, particularly his current relationship status.

DeChambeau linked to Lilia Schneider In the months that followed breakup with Hunter Nugent, DeChambeau attracted dating speculation involving Lilia Schneider, a collegiate golfer who attended Marian University in Indiana.

Their names were frequently linked after they were spotted together on multiple occasions within golf circles. The rumors gained further traction as the pair appeared together at several LIV Golf tournaments and interacted on social media.

No official confirmation from both Despite the ongoing speculation, neither DeChambeau nor Schneider has ever publicly confirmed that they were in a romantic relationship.

However, DeChambeau had addressed the persistent questions surrounding his love life ahead of last year's Ryder Cup.

Also read: Bryson DeChambeau penalty: What happened to USA star at The Open? Controversy with PGA officials explained

While he stopped short of confirming he had a girlfriend, he acknowledged that he had been getting to know someone.

What DeChambeau said about his relationship status "Uh no, I'm keeping that open," DeChambeau said of his relationship status during a June 2025 podcast interview, per The Mirror.

“It's weird because I've started, I don't know how to say this, it's very dynamic, let's say that as of right now. And I'm just trying to keep it simple and this time goes on I eventually want to find the right person.,” DeChambeau explained.

He went on to admit that there was someone in his life whom he felt was "different and unique."

"I'm trying to find the right person right now, and I feel like there is somebody that I am talking to that's different and unique and you know, there's something there,” the golfer added.

Identity still remains under cover Although his comments fueled further speculation, DeChambeau chose not to reveal the person's identity, leaving his relationship status open to interpretation while making it clear that he was exploring a meaningful connection.