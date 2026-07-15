A toasted Royal Birkdale looks set to provide a tasty treat for golf fans

Last week turned out to be quite interesting for world golf. Jordan Spieth provided all the drama at the last Open Championship at Royal Birkdale. (The R&A)

The two biggest tournaments on the men’s and women’s circuit – the Genesis Scottish Open (co-sanctioned by the PGA and the DP World Tour) and the Amundi Evian Masters (a major for the ladies) were both won by young Korean stars – Tom Kim and Haeran Ryu.

But more interesting was the fact that it also turned out to be a week when the reigning No1 in both the men’s and women’s rankings failed to make the cut.

After nearly four years and 78 straight weeks of making it to the weekend, Scottie Scheffler decided to spend the weekend as normal people do – by not going to the office. It’s the first time he missed the cut since August 2022 (FedEx St Jude Championship). That’s a duration of 1,428 days, and the fifth-longest streak in history. More incredible is the fact that he did not finish outside the top 25 since the 2024 BMW Championship – a stunning run of 37 tournaments.

Equally surprising was Korda’s missed cut. Although her stats are not as jaw-dropping as Scheffler’s, she is the benchmark in women’s golf. And let’s not forget that she won the first two major championships of the season.

A day after Korda lost the battle to stay in the cut line, Ryu showed why she is the new superstar of the sport. On Saturday, the 25-year-old shot a 60 at Evian Resort Golf Club – the lowest round in major championships across gender. Coincidentally, the lowest round in men’s major is a 62, first shot by Branden Grace at the 2017 Open Championship in Royal Birkdale, which is the host venue again this year.

Having said that, it would take a magical round to post a 62 this week. Royal Birkdale is already looking baked. With the mercury soaring in the UK this year, the R&A did not have to work hard to turn the course brown and as dry and hard as a bone.

As we head to the final men’s major of the season, here are some of the best storylines to follow…