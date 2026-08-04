Jasprit Bumrah injury saga puts CoE under scanner as selectors left embarrassed before Lanka Tests

The glaring communication disconnect between the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee and the Centre of Excellence's (CoE) sports science and medical team has come into focus yet again after Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the two-match Test series in Sri Lanka, slated to start later this month, over his inability to recover from the knee injury he sustained during the ODI series in England last month. Jasprit Bumrah is not part of the Sri Lanka Test series (PTI)

According to a report in the PTI, the selectors were initially told that Bumrah, who suffered an impact injury during the ODI series in England, would be available for the Test series in Sri Lanka. It was probably why BCCI added Bumrah to the Test squad, albeit with an asterisk sign beside his name with his participation subject to fitness. However, it was later realised that his injury is more serious than what was expected.

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The report also cited that on Monday, senior officials at the CoE, including VVS Laxman, held a virtual meeting with chairman of selectors Agarkar to discuss the growing concerns over player injury management. While injuries are an unavoidable part of elite sport, questions are now being asked about the functioning of the Sports Science department at the CoE, despite the Bengaluru facility boasting world-class infrastructure and rehabilitation resources.

It is worth noting that BCCI has yet to appoint a full-time Head of Sports Science since Nitin Patel's departure. Dhananjay Kaushik is currently overseeing the department on an interim basis. And concerns over his credentials have now surfaced over the rehabilitation timelines being communicated to the selectors and whether the prescribed "Return to Play" protocols are being followed consistently.

The Bumrah episode has become the latest trigger. The selectors were reportedly assured that the senior fast bowler would be available for at least one Test in Sri Lanka before he was eventually ruled out after failing to recover fully from his knee injury.

Questions over recurring injuries Bumrah isn't the only player. Harshit Rana's rehabilitation also came under the scanner after the fast bowler suffered a recurrence of his hamstring injury. According to the report, questions are being raised over how the CoE cleared him despite concerns over his fitness levels. Same for Washington Sundar and Nitish Kumar Reddy. The spinner's fitness has also been dodgy, and this is not the first time that he has had hamstring issues. For the fast-bowling all-rounder, concerns were raised over how he got the clearance from CoE and the BCCI to independently train under freelance fast bowling coach Stefan Jones to increase his bowling speed from late 120kmph to mid 130s.

Did sudden burst of increased speed affect Reddy's hamstring.

"The safest thing is to rule a player out but is the current sports science staff at CoE doing enough to get top players on park on time. Selectors were assured Bumrah will be available for at least one Test.

"Now they have been informed that Sai Sudharsan is batting in the nets for 75 minutes and is showing signs of good recovery after suffering a foot injury. But what if selectors are later told that Sai won't be fit in time for the first Test against Sri Lanka," a BCCI official tracking developments at CoE told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Team physio's role also expected to be reviewed The review is not expected to be limited to the CoE. The report indicated that India team physio Kamlesh Jain's role is also likely to come under discussion during the BCCI's performance review following the disappointing England tour amid the spate of injuries rocking the Indian team.

It is understood that head coach Gautam Gambhir and chairman of selectors Agarkar are waiting for the BCCI review meeting which will also involve CoE's Head of Cricket VVS Laxman and secretary Devajit Saikia (as convenor).

Now that Gambhir will be in Sri Lanka for next three weeks, it is not known whether the supposed Review Meeting will take place physically or virtually.

There is also a question as to why the meeting wasn't held in July when both Gambhir and Agarkar were in India and available for a face to face discussion with the BCCI secretary.