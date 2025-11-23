Jennifer Lopez goes desi, stuns in a shimmery saree for Netra Mantena's Udaipur wedding festivities. See pics

All eyes are on the star-studded wedding of the Orlando-based billionaire and CEO of Ingenus Pharmaceuticals, Padmaja and Rama Raju Mantena’s daughter, Netra Mantena, to Vamsi Gadiraju. Jennifer Lopez is all set to perform at the wedding and arrived in India on Saturday. Now, her first look from the wedding festivities has surfaced on social media, and she made sure to capture all the attention with her sparkling saree look. (Also read: Jennifer Lopez blows kisses as she arrives in India for Netra Mantena's Udaipur wedding; paparazzi call her Rihanna) Jennifer Lopez's first desi look grabbed all the attention.

Jennifer in a saree

Jennifer chose a sparkling saree with embellished designs and a matching sleeveless blouse for the day. The actor-singer accessorised the look with statement jewellery, wearing a heavy necklace and earrings. Jennifer was seen posing with several members and hosts of the wedding on Sunday.

Before this visit, Jennifer had also performed at the wedding of UK-based tycoon Sanjay Hinduja and Anu Mahtani, the sister of fashion designer Nandita Mahtani. Their wedding took place in Udaipur, and many stars took to Twitter to share Jennifer’s performance from the event.

All about the star-studded wedding

The festivities began with sangeet on November 21. Apart from Jennifer Lopez, Justin Bieber is also reportedly performing at Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju’s wedding festivities. Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez, among others, also lit up the stage at the sangeet function held at The Leela Palace in Udaipur on 21 November. Dutch DJ and record producer Tiësto was also seen making the guests dance to his beats.

In one video, Ranveer was seen grooving to the track, What Jhumka? from his 2023 film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani with Donald Trump Jr’s girlfriend. Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju are all set to tie the knot on November 23 in Udaipur.