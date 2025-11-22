Jennifer Lopez greets paparazzi with a flying kiss as she arrives in India for Netra Mantena's Udaipur wedding. Watch

The big fat wedding of the Orlando-based billionaire and CEO of Ingenus Pharmaceuticals, Padmaja and Rama Raju Mantena’s daughter, Netra Mantena, to Vamsi Gadiraju has been grabbing all the attention. The wedding festivities have seen several Bollywood and international stars performing for the guests. Now, Jennifer Lopez has also arrived in India for the star-studded celebration. Jennifer Lopez arrives in India to attend a star-studded wedding in Udaipur.

Jennifer Lopez arrives in India

A paparazzo shared a video of Jennifer Lopez arriving at the Udaipur airport to attend the wedding of Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju. The American singer and actor was seen waving at the paparazzi and greeting them with a flying kiss as they said, “Welcome to India.” She was wearing a long brown fur coat, along with sunglasses and black heels. J.Lo quickly moved to her car without posing for the cameras.

Before this, Jennifer had also performed at the wedding of UK-based tycoon Sanjay Hinduja and Anu Mahtani, the sister of fashion designer Nandita Mahtani. Their wedding took place in Udaipur, and many stars took to Twitter to share J.Lo’s performance from the event.

All about the star-studded wedding

The festivities began with sangeet on November 23. Apart from Jennifer Lopez, Justin Bieber is also reportedly performing at Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju’s wedding festivities. Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez, among others, also lit up the stage at the sangeet function held at The Leela Palace in Udaipur on 21 November. Dutch DJ and record producer Tiësto was also seen making the guests dance to his beats.

Several videos from the wedding festivities in Udaipur have surfaced on the internet. One video showed filmmaker Karan Johar taking on the role of host for the event, while another showed Ranveer not only dancing to "Aankh Marey" from Simmba but also getting the guests todance along. He was also seen grooving to What Jhumka? from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani with Donald Trump Jr’s girlfriend. Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju are all set to tie the knot on November 23 in Udaipur.