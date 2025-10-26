Rakhi Sawant says, ‘compare me to Shakira, Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez and not Urvashi Rautela’: I don't lie like her

Actor Rakhi Sawant is currently busy promoting her recent song Zaroorat. During one of the promotional events, she was seen flaunting her jewellery, which she claimed to be worth ₹70 crore, and expressed anger over being compared to Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela. Rakhi Sawant reacts to being compared to Urvashi Rautela.

While interacting with the media during the event, Rakhi was seen wearing a lehenga choli paired with a golden headpiece and a shiny silver necklace. The actor claimed that the headpiece was worth ₹50 crore and the necklace ₹20 crore. She further remarked, “Main jhooth nahi bolti Urvashi Rautela ki tarah (I don’t lie like Urvashi Rautela).”

Rakhi Sawant dismisses any competition with Urvashi Rautela

When a paparazzo asked her if she had any competition with Urvashi Rautela, an irritated Rakhi replied, “Aapka kya dimaag ghutne mein hai kya? Aap meri tulna Britney Spears, Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, Paris Hilton aur Kim Kardashian se karen. Aapko ghisapita bas ek hi naam mil jaata hai. Please, I know her song was Abidi Dabidi, but it became Dabidi Dabidi (Is your brain in your knees? Compare me with Britney Spears, Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, Paris Hilton, or Kim Kardashian. You people always find one overused name. Please, I know her song was Abidi Dabidi, but it turned into Dabidi Dabidi).”

Soon after her comment, a light near her switched off, and she added, “Itna manhoos tha kya gaana (Was the song so unlucky)?”

Urvashi is often seen flaunting her jewellery and the expensive dresses she wears on social media. In January this year, she was trolled for showing off her diamond watch while expressing concern for Saif Ali Khan during a promotional interview for her film Daaku Maharaj. In 2024, on her birthday, the actor was seen cutting a 24-carat gold cake.

About Rakhi Sawant’s new song

Rakhi’s new song Zaroorat is a romantic melody sung and composed by Saif Ali, with lyrics by Ayush. The song features Rakhi romancing actor Shabaz Khan. Sharing the song, the label AB Bansal Music wrote,

“This love song beautifully captures the feeling of deep desire and emotional connection between two hearts that can’t live without each other.”

Urvashi Rautela’s upcoming film

Meanwhile, Urvashi has Kasoor 2 in the pipeline, where she will share the screen with Aftab Shivdasani and Jassie Gill. The upcoming horror-drama, directed by Glen Barretto and written by Mudassar Aziz, has already begun production, though details about the film’s release date are yet to be announced.