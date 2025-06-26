Search
Thursday, Jun 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Rakhi Sawant supports Diljit Dosanjh amid Hania Aamir casting controversy, urges fans to watch Sardaar Ji 3

ByRitika Kumar
Jun 26, 2025 11:22 AM IST

Rakhi Sawant congratulated Hania Aamir on her Bollywood debut and urged fans to watch Sardaar Ji 3 amid controversy.

Rakhi Sawant has voiced her support for Diljit Dosanjh, who is currently facing backlash over casting Pakistani actor Hania Aamir in his upcoming film Sardaar Ji 3. On Thursday, Rakhi shared a clip of Diljit and Hania from the film on Instagram, calling Hania “my sweetheart” and congratulating her on her “Bollywood debut”. (Also read: Jasbir Jassi defends Diljit Dosanjh amid backlash to Sardaar Ji 3 over Hania Aamir casting: ‘Why double standards?’)

Rakhi Sawant supported Diljit Dosanjh and Hania Aamir on social media on Thursday.
Rakhi Sawant supported Diljit Dosanjh and Hania Aamir on social media on Thursday.

Rakhi calls Hania Aamir her favourite

On Thursday, Rakhi took to her Instagram and shared a glimpse from the film and captioned it, “Congratulation my sweetheart. Hania AmeeR. I’m so happy. Finally you are in Bollywood films, congratulation Daljit sardaar Ji,3 (sic)”. 

She shared another video from Sardaar Ji 3 and urged fans to watch the film. She wrote in the caption, “Everyone should watch this movie. Sardaar3 Hania AmeeR she’s doing debut. Everyone should appreciate her. She’s my favourite. All the best. Congratulation Haniya Allah bless you (sic)”.

Sardaar Ji 3 controversy

The film has sparked controversy due to Hania’s casting, especially in light of recent political tensions and the Pahalgam terror attack earlier this year. Organisations like the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) and the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) have even called for a ban on Diljit and his future projects in India.

Addressing the controversy, Diljit recently told BBC Asian Network that the movie was shot in February, before the current tensions arose.

“When this film was made, everything was fine. We shot it in February and things were okay back then. After that, a lot of big things happened that are beyond our control. So the producers decided that the film obviously won’t be released in India now, so they’ll release it overseas. The producers have invested a lot of money, and when the film was being made, nothing like this was happening,” Diljit said.

Sardaar Ji 3, directed by Amar Hundal, will be released internationally on 27 June but will not be screened in Indian theatres.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Follow Us On