Jasbir Jassi defends Diljit Dosanjh amid backlash to Sardaar Ji 3 over Hania Aamir casting: ‘Why double standards?’

As Diljit Dosanjh continues to get backlash for starring alongside Hania Aamir in his upcoming film Sardaar Ji 3, Punjabi singer Jasbir Jassi has come out to back Diljit, slamming the double standards of the public. Also read: ‘Let's stop punishing our artists’: Diljit Dosanjh’s ex-manager defends him amid backlash to Hania Aamir in Sardaar Ji 3 At the moment, Diljit is facing intense backlash due to the inclusion of Hania Aamir in Sardaar Ji 3.

He feels it's unfair to target artists for cross-border collaborations when many Indian films “use stolen Pakistani music”.

Jasbir Jassi supports Diljit

During an interview with NDTV, Jasbir came forward to support Diljit amid the ongoing backlash.

He said, “I'm seeing how Diljit Dosanjh and his film are facing protests on social media because that film also stars a Pakistani artiste. I respect people's sentiments that we should love our country and that we should stand by our country. But why these double standards? If you don't want any Pakistani artists singing, acting or working in any Indian film, you want to ban them. But 80% of the songs of our industry have been stolen, be it their tunes or words or the entire songs. There are so many songs in our films that have been sung by the artists of that country...So, why these double standards?"

“Either get rid of all those songs from YouTube, Spotify and other digital platforms. But not like this, you take just one artist and start protesting against them. It's like someone came to your house with something to eat, and then you start calling them the enemy, but you keep eating the things or sweets they brought along with them. If you want to ban (Pakistani artists), ban them completely. Get all that content available in the world lifted,” added the singer.

About Sardaar Ji 3 stir

At the moment, the entire team of Diljit's Sardaar Ji 3 is facing intense backlash due to the inclusion of Hania Aamir in the film. The film, also starring Neeru Bajwa, is not releasing in India. It is slated to open overseas on June 27. The controversy comes in the wake of the recent Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, followed by India's Operation Sindoor on May 7, in which air strikes were carried out on terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) and Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) have called for Diljit and all his upcoming projects to be banned, while singer Mika Singh has shared that Diljit should apologise.