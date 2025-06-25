‘Let's stop punishing our artists’: Diljit Dosanjh’s ex-manager defends him amid backlash to Hania Aamir in Sardaar Ji 3

Diljit Dosanjh’s former manager, Sonali Singh, has come out to defend him amid the backlash that the singer-actor has been facing for sharing screen space with Pakistani actor Hania Aamir in his upcoming film, Sardaar Ji 3. Also read: Sardaar Ji 3 makers defend casting Hania Aamir opposite Diljit Dosanjh: ‘Was shot well before the prevailing situation’ Sonali took to Instagram to share a long statement to support Diljit amid the hate he is getting for starring alongside Pakistani actor Hania. (Instagram)

Diljit’s former manager stands with him

Sonali took to Instagram to share a long statement to support Diljit amid the hate he is getting for starring alongside Hania. She put out the note with the title, “Always Choosing Love Over Hate”.

“In a career spanning over two decades, Diljit Dosanjh has become a cultural icon not only for India but for the global stage. Yet, time and again, he has been placed under the scanner, especially as a proud Sikh, a Punjabi, and an artist who has chosen to represent India with quiet pride rather than loud declarations. Despite being repeatedly targeted, Diljit has never resorted to outrage. His consistent message in interviews, music, films, and public appearances has always been rooted in love, unity, and kindness,” she said in the note.

Calling the recent wave of criticism "disheartening and unfair”, Sonali shared that the film was shot long before the current political climate intensified.

Diljit’s former manager further reminded everyone that boycotting a film, which is not backed by a giant corporate house, can result in heavy losses.

“Even while fighting other battles, including a film that has been delayed for over two years despite no controversial co-actors. And yet in the face of it all Diljit has chosen to respect the sentiments of the Indian public and authorities. He is not releasing the film in India, standing in alignment with the nation's current mood, showing once again that he honours the decisions of his own country even at a personal and professional cost,” she noted.

Sonali mentioned that this decision will “have a huge impact on the business of the film but Diljit isn't thinking of himself”, adding “he's trying to do is mitigate the losses as much as he can for the producers, for the crew, for the families whose livelihoods are tied to this film while still balancing the emotions and respect this country deserves”.

Sonali slams people criticising Diljit

She mentioned that what hurts the most is that “on one hand, the global media celebrates him as the first Indian to perform at Coachella, to appear on Jimmy Fallon carrying his Traditional Identity, to walk the Met Gala carrying his culture & roots. And every single time, he proudly carries India with him”.

“But on the other hand, in his own country how quickly we forget. How conveniently we celebrate him when he puts India on the map, and how easily we trash him when the narrative turns. Does anyone think this doesn't break his heart? Does anyone imagine how demoralising it is to fight for visibility as a brown Indian artist on the world stage and still have to fight for belonging in India? Where does someone like him belong, then? And maybe we need to ask ourselves,” she shared

She feels Diljit is being dragged down by a manufactured storm.

“In every sense, Diljit Dosanjh has been an ambassador of India not through propaganda, but through spirit, his art, his love. And yet, each time, he's asked to prove the love he's already shown so consistently. This cycle must end. Let us stop punishing our artists for being human first. All he has ever spoken is love,” she ended.

About Sardaar Ji 3 stir

At the moment, the entire team of Diljit's Sardaar Ji 3 is facing intense backlash due to the inclusion of Hania Aamir in the film. The film, also starring Neeru Bajwa, is not releasing in India. It is slated to open overseas on June 27. The controversy comes in the wake of the recent Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, followed by India's Operation Sindoor on May 7, in which air strikes were carried out on terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.