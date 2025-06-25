Mika Singh slams ‘fake singer’ Diljit Dosanjh for casting Pak actor Hania Aamir in Sardaar Ji 3, says ‘nation first’

Singer Mika Singh has criticised Diljit Dosanjh for featuring Pakistani actor Hania Aamir in his upcoming film Sardaar Ji 3 amid the ongoing controversy. Taking to his Instagram Stories, Mika Singh shared a note slamming 'fake singer' Diljit, who has acted 'irresponsibly' by releasing content featuring an artist “from across the border”. Mika Singh talked about Diljit Dosanjh and Sardaar Ji 3 starring Hania Aamir.

Mika Singh criticises Diljit Dosanjh amid Sardaar Ji 3 row

Mika said that India comes first, and a person should 'think twice' before taking any step. He wrote, “Desh pehle (Country first). Guys, as we all know, the relationship between India and Pakistan isn’t going well right now. Yet some people continue to act irresponsibly. Before releasing any content that involves artists from across the border, they should think twice — especially when our nation’s dignity is involved.”

Mika talks about Fawad Khan's Abir Gulaal

He also talked about how Abir Gulaal, a romantic drama featuring Pakistani actor Fawad Khan, was not allowed to release in theatres in India. Mika said, "There was a film featuring Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor that many of us opposed, and yet, some still don’t seem to get the message. What’s more shocking is that a fake singer, after doing 10 shows in India with thousands of fans buying tickets, has now disappeared — leaving fans betrayed and helpless."

About Sardaar Ji 3

Diljit's new movie Sardaar Ji 3 will only be released in overseas territories. The movie, the third in Diljit's horror comedy franchise, will release in theatres outside India on June 27. "Sardaar Ji 3 Releasing 27th June overseas only. Fadh Lao Bhoond Dian Lattan," Diljit wrote on Instagram, sharing the trailer.

Directed by Amar Hundal, Sardaar Ji 3 is produced by Gunbir Singh Sidhu and Manmord Sidhu of White Hill Studios alongside Story Time Productions. The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) criticised Dosanjh and the movie's team for casting Hania Aamir in the movie. FWICE has also slammed Diljit and asked the team of Border 2 to drop him from the upcoming film. It also wrote to PM Narendra Modi urging strict action against Diljit.

All about India Pak tensions

Tensions between India and Pakistan intensified following the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people on April 22. In response, Indian armed forces hit nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on May 7 under the codename Operation Sindoor.

In the aftermath of the terror attack, social media accounts of many Pakistani actors, including Hania, Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Ali Zafar, Atif Aslam and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, were withheld in India.