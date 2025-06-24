FWICE says Diljit Dosanjh's passport should be revoked, asks PM Modi to punish Sardaar Ji 3 team for casting Hania Aamir

A day after the trailer of the upcoming Punjabi film Sardaar Ji 3, starring Pakistani actor Hania Aamir, was unveiled, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) expressed "deep outrage" and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take strict and immediate action against the film's star Diljit Dosanjh. As per news agency ANI, the FWICE condemned producers Gunbir Singh Sidhu, Manmord Sidhu and director Amar Hundal. Hania Aamir and Diljit Dosanjh in a still from Sardaar Ji 3.

FWICE asks Centre to take action against Diljit Dosanjh, Sardaar Ji 3 team

Apart from PM Modi, FWICE also made a direct and urgent appeal to Home Minister Amit Shah, Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar, and Minister of Information & Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw to take strict and immediate action against Diljit, Gunbir, Manmord and Amar. It said that hiring Hania for the film "not only defies the laws and directives of our country but insults the soul of our nation".

FWICE criticises Diljit, Hania Aamir

The letter said that Diljit and his team have done an "unpardonable act" by featuring Hania in the film. As per ANI, a part of the letter that FWICE wrote to PM Modi read, "Daljit Dosanjh, Gunbir Singh Sidhu, Manmord Sidhu and Director Amar Hundal, the public personalities enjoying the privileges of Indian citizenship, have committed an unpardonable act by hiring Pakistani actress Ms Hania Aamir in their upcoming film Sardaar Ji 3. This decision is not a mere creative choice -- it is a willful affront to the sovereignty, dignity, and security of India.

The letter called Hania a "vocal propagandist against India". It read, “Hania Aamir is not merely a foreign artist. She is a vocal propagandist against India, who has used her platform to mock our armed forces, abuse India publicly, and shamelessly justify Pakistan's terror acts post Operation Sindoor. Her inclusion in any Indian film is nothing short of an insult to every Indian citizen, every martyr, and every family affected by cross-border terrorism.”

"Ms Hania Aamir has, time and again, abused her platform to spread venom against India, glorify terrorist forces, demean our armed forces, and mock our national tragedies. Her association with any Indian project is not just insensitive -- it is an act of open provocation against our people and our country," it added.

FWICE questions Diljit's loyalties

The letter further added that by hiring a Pakistani artist, the film's team has proved "where their loyalties lie". "That Daljit Dosanjh, Gunbir Singh Sidhu, Manmord Sidhu and Director Amar Hundal, fully aware of her background and in brazen disregard of official government directives and industry-wide bans, chose to cast her, only proves where their loyalties lie. Their actions are a gross betrayal of the nation that gave them fame, fortune, and identity. It is a direct insult to every soldier who defends our borders, every family mourning a martyr, and every citizen who stands proudly under the Indian flag. We therefore demand, without equivocation, that the Government of India treat this as a serious breach," the letter added.

"We respectfully urge that their passports be revoked without delay, and that they be permanently barred from availing any rights, privileges, or representation associated with Indian citizenship and national identity," added the letter further. It added, "Their actions clearly reveal where their loyalties lie -- not with India, not with Indian cinema, and certainly not with the people of this country."

FWICE had also approached the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting and the Central Board of Film Certification, demanding a complete ban on the film's release in India and the denial of censor certification.

About India-Pak tensions

The controversy comes in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, followed by India's Operation Sindoor on May 7, in which air strikes were carried out on terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Several Pakistani artists, including Hania, had their social media accounts made no longer accessible in India following the Pahalgam attack.

Sardaar Ji 3 will release overseas only, not in India

Meanwhile, sharing the trailer of the horror-comedy franchise on his Instagram on Monday, Diljit announced that the film will release exclusively overseas on June 27. Diljit captioned the trailer post: "Sardaar Ji 3 releasing 27th June OVERSEAS only. FADH LAO BHOOND DIAN LATTAN."