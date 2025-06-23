Internet ‘disgusted’ by Diljit Dosanjh for working with Pakistani actor Hania Aamir in Sardaar Ji 3: ‘Shameless person’

A section of the internet is ‘disgusted’ by singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh after the trailer of Sardaar Ji 3 featured Pakistani actor Hania Aamir amid tensions between India and Pakistan. Taking to Reddit, a person shared a post titled, “Guts.” (Also Read | Sardaar Ji 3 trailer: Pak actor Hania Aamir joins Diljit Dosanjh in film set for overseas release; fans react. Watch) Diljit Dosanjh and Pakistani actor Hania Aamir in a still from Sardaar Ji 3 trailer.

Reddit reacts to Pak actor being part of Diljit Dosanjh's film

A person wrote, "Never spoke a word during the war…now we know why…I liked him, but the opinion is now changing highly." "Honestly, I don't think Diljit holds any affinity and love towards India, so I really don't expect him to be pro-India, but I hope now at least the border makers will remove him from a film based on the life of our army," read a comment.

"You can’t expect anything better from Diljit. He has always been very clear about his ideologies," commented a Reddit user. "Never liked him, never will. Disgusted by him," wrote another person. "So all the allegations against him being a separatist are kind of true, I feel. What a shameless person he is," read another comment.

A comment read, “Not a Bollywood film so likely won’t face much scrutiny.” A person wrote, “Well they weren't gonna cut someone out who had clearly such a big part.”

About India-Pakistan tensions

On April 22, a terrorist attack took place in Pahalgam, which killed 26 people. In response, the Indian Army launched Operation Sindoor—a targeted military action against terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan—on May 7. After days of rising tensions, both nations agreed to cease all firing and military operations.

Last year, Hania had attended Diljit's show at the O2 Arena in London. He had even invited her on stage and interacted with her.

About Sardaarji 3

In the film, Hania and Diljit's characters are ghost hunters tasked with removing a spirit from a UK mansion. Sharing the video on Instagram, Diljit captioned it, "Sardaar Ji 3 Releasing 27th June OVERSEAS Only. FADH LAO BHOOND DIAN LATTAN."

The film also stars Manav Vij, Gulshan Grover, Jasmin Bajwa, Sapna Pabbi and others in prominent roles. Directed by Amar Hundal, the film is slated to hit the screens only overseas on June 27.